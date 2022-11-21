ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

North Korea slams U.N. chief as a U.S. 'puppet' after criticism of missile launch

By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

North Korea’s foreign minister Monday called the United Nations chief “a puppet of the United States” for joining in Washington-led condemnation of Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch Friday and reiterating his call on the North “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.” Guterres' statement came after the U.S. and other countries issued similar criticism of the missile test, which showed North Korea's potential ability to strike any part of the continental U.S.

“I often take the U.N. secretary-general for a member of the U.S. White House or its State Department,” North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by state media. “I express my strong regret over the fact that the U.N. secretary-general has taken a very deplorable attitude, oblivious of the purpose and principles of the U.N. Charter and its proper mission, which is to maintain impartiality, objectivity and equity in all matters.”

At Japan’s request, the U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting for Monday morning on the ICBM launch. Choe said that this "clearly proves that [Guterres] is a puppet of the U.S.”

It’s unclear whether the Security Council can impose new economic sanctions on North Korea because China and Russia, two of the council’s veto-wielding members, have opposed previous moves this year by the U.S. and its allies to toughen sanctions over Pyongyang's tests of ballistic missiles.

On Sunday, top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies issued a joint statement calling for strong steps by the council. "North Korea's actions demand a united and robust response by the international community, including the need for further significant measures to be taken by the U.N. Security Council,” said the statement by foreign ministers from the Group of 7 nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the U.S.

Friday’s ICBM launch was the latest in North Korea’s ongoing torrid run of missile tests , which experts say are meant to boost its nuclear capability and increase its leverage in future diplomacy.

North Korea said leader Kim Jong Un observed Friday's launch of its Hwasong-17 missile and called it another "reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats. Some experts say the Hwasong-17 is still under development. It's the North's longest-range missile and is designed to carry several nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile-defense systems.

North Korea has argued that its testing activities are a warning to the U.S. and South Korea over their series of joint military drills , which the North believes were an invasion rehearsal. Washington and Seoul maintain that their exercises are defensive in nature.

In her statement, Choe again defended her country’s missile tests, calling them the “legitimate and just exercise of the right to self-defense” against “provocative nuclear war rehearsals” by the U.S. and its allies. She said that it was “most amazing and deplorable to me” that Guterres blamed North Korea for a recent flare-up in tensions on the Korean peninsula and not the U.S.

A day before the ICBM test, Choe threatened to launch “fiercer” military responses to steps by the U.S. to bolster its security commitment to South Korea and Japan.

Comments / 7

Vickie Panvelle
4d ago

The US and South Korea do these military drills every year. What is his problem this year? He is going to keep on firing his rockets until he hits Japan or South Korea and he's going to say it was a defensive move or claim it was an accident with the coordinates.

Reply(3)
5
Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
