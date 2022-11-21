Read full article on original website
Worker, 27, dies in fall from Staten Island ShopRite building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old male succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon after a fall or jump from a building in New Dorp, police said. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an aided individual at 2656 Hylan Blvd., a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told the Advance/SILive.com.
Deli on Staten Island’s South Shore robbed by man with gun Thanksgiving night: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A masked bandit struck an Annadale deli Thursday night, making off with more than $500 in cash, according to police. The suspect reportedly entered Hylan View Bagels and Deli, located at 4727 Hylan Blvd., just after 9:30 p.m. He displayed a silver firearm at the register, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.
Car snaps utility pole in crash on Hylan Boulevard; one person taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on a winding section of Hylan Boulevard in Oakwood on Friday afternoon. EMS responded to call of a motor vehicle accident in the vicinity of 3078 Hylan Blvd. at approximately 12:26 p.m., according to a spokesman for the FDNY.
NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
Why did jury acquit driver of top count in Staten Island crash trial? Jurors discuss ‘tense’ deliberations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s what they were thinking. Moments after acquitting a Staten Island man of attempted murder in a 2020 crash that left his then love-interest paralyzed, four of the 12 jurors selected in the Robert Mustari trial discussed their process in reaching a verdict — at the crescendo of dramatic trial that hinged on the testimonies of the defendant and alleged victim, amid a dangerous love triangle.
What’s inside that Staten Island building with the elk on the roof? | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That building on Richmond Avenue near the Arthur Kill Road intersection, with the elk on the roof, was built in the late 1800s. The stone and clapboard mansion at 3250 Richmond Ave. has been the site of Elks Lodge No. 841 since 1960. The group was...
Attacker hits victim in the head with beer bottle at Brooklyn subway station
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An attacker bashed another man in the head with a beer bottle at a Brooklyn subway station early on Thanksgiving, police said. The 47-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level of the Fulton Street and Norwood Avenue subway station around 2:45 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. An unidentified […]
Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cops tout drug-and-gun arrest on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD touted on social media a major drug arrest on the North Shore of Staten Island. Field intelligence officers are credited with “getting illegal narcotics” and a gun off the streets of Staten Island in a post on the 120th Precinct’s Twitter feed.
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
News 12
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
fox5ny.com
Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
Subway rider tries to pull 10-year-old boy off train in Manhattan; boy’s siblings intervene: NYPD
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A subway rider grabbed a 10-year-old boy’s legs and tried to take him off the train at the 34th Street subway station on Wednesday morning in an attempted kidnapping, police said. The victim was on the train with his 16-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, authorities said. They were headed to school on […]
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
Milling, paving schedule for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working on roads throughout Staten Island next week. There may be temporary road closures as the maintenance crews pave and mill streets. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved or milled are posted...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
