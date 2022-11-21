ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why did jury acquit driver of top count in Staten Island crash trial? Jurors discuss ‘tense’ deliberations.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Here’s what they were thinking. Moments after acquitting a Staten Island man of attempted murder in a 2020 crash that left his then love-interest paralyzed, four of the 12 jurors selected in the Robert Mustari trial discussed their process in reaching a verdict — at the crescendo of dramatic trial that hinged on the testimonies of the defendant and alleged victim, amid a dangerous love triangle.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Man driving car shot and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a gunman who killed a man who was driving a car in the Bronx. It happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday in front of 2891 Sedgwick Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood. Officers responded to a 911 call of a male shot....
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
QUEENS, NY
