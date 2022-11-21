Read full article on original website
Volkswagen brands, including Audi and Lamborghini, suspend Twitter activities
Volkswagen has suspended activities on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform, which has included firings and new code of conduct policies.
BBC
Jaguar Land Rover cuts output at UK factories due to chip shortage
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is reducing output at its factories in Solihull and Halewood until the spring, due to ongoing problems obtaining enough computer chips for new vehicles. The action is expected to affect the output of models such as the Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Discovery Sport. The...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Ford Recalls Half A Million F-150 Trucks Over Serious Visibility Concern
Ford has notified the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it is recalling around 550,000 examples of its top-selling F-150 full-size pickup truck in North America due to potentially non-functional windshield wipers due to a defective wiper motor. Windshield wipers that don't work are a safety issue in rough...
Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s
Find out why the CEO of Subaru says it can't build electric cars in the US because of...McDonald's? The post Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Polestar Manufactures 100,000th Polestar 2 Electric Sedan
Polestar recently produced the 100,000th Polestar 2 electric vehicle at Volvo Cars' plant in Luqiao, China, two and a half years after production began. The milestone vehicle is destined for a customer in Ireland, one of the newest Polestar global markets, and features unique stickers on the doors to mark the accomplishment.
NASDAQ
Ford recalls 634,000 vehicles worldwide over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year Bronco...
Lamborghini Countach Recalled Because Glass Engine Cover Could Fly Off
The Lamborghini Countach returned to the world as a modern V12 supercar in 2021 with customer deliveries getting underway earlier this year. But now those lucky US owners - all nine of them - will have to bring their cars to a Lamborghini dealer for a very important reason. The...
Lamborghini Aventador Hybrid V12 Successor Spied Inside And Out
CarBuzz spy photographers have snapped a development mule of the Lamborghini Aventador successor, and not only is the supercar showing a little more skin, but we've also been able to get a look inside the cabin. Not that it matters too much to Sant'Agata's customers - the Italian automaker already...
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoSport Rival Fiat 500X Will Also Be Discontinued
With sale faltering, the Ford EcoSport was discontinued for the U.S. market in September 2021, a move that wasn’t terribly surprising following FoMoCo’s announcement that it planned to cease its manufacturing operations in India altogether. Production of the much-maligned crossover ended at the Chennai Assembly plant in July after the last 1,500 units rolled off the assembly line, marking the end of an era in more ways than one. Now, one of the EcoSport’s rivals – the Fiat 500X – has also been discontinued, as the company’s CEO, Olivier Francois, recently revealed to MotorTrend.
New Mazda Vision Concept Previews MX-5 Miata's Electric Future
Mazda's Japanese language YouTube channel has posted a new video to the platform that appears to give us our first look at an electric replacement for the Mazda MX-5. The half-hour-long video concludes with a segment that is roughly five minutes long, focusing on the diminutive sports car. And in between shots of the various generations of the MX-5 we have enjoyed so far, a couple of brief glimpses of a virtual render are thrown in.
The Cheapest Ford Bronco Sport Is No Longer Available
Those hoping to custom order a Ford Bronco Sport via the configurator may be disappointed to find the Base model is now unavailable to order. A message that reads "not currently available" is displayed where the trim's description would normally be, suggesting that production of the $29,215 variant has been paused or the vehicle has already sold out. Both scenarios are entirely plausible; since its introduction, the baby Bronco has posted impressive sales figures.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,00 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.The automobile maker said that the inoperative windshield wipers on the 2021-2022 models can reduce visibility in certain conditions, which could increase the risk of a crash.Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in the U.S. on Jan. 3. Dealers will replace the front windshield wiper motor for free.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
Tesla Currently Has 1.5 Million Cybertruck Pre-Orders
According to a crowdsourced reservation tracker, the Tesla Cybertruck has amassed an incredible 1.5 million pre-orders. That's an astonishing amount and highlights just how much interest the buying public has in Musk's controversially-styled pickup truck. After countless delays and endless excuses, the infamous EV is finally heading in the right...
Mazda Won't Abandon The Internal Combustion Engine As It Invests $11 Billion In EV Production
Mazda likes to take pride that it does rely on a parent company or larger automaker for its survival. The downside is that it can be very easy to fall behind the competition in several areas, such as electrification. That's all about to change. However, combustion engines remain a part of its future.
New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Leaked Inside And Out
The W214-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been leaked ahead of its reveal. Images shared by CocheSpias give us our best look yet at the front end and the interior. It seems the latest E-Class will retain the traditional grille with the Three-pointed star perched atop the hood but based on spy shots, we know a larger, centrally-positioned star will also be made available.
Mini Aceman EV Spied With BMW Parts And Fake Lights
Earlier in October, we spied the new Mini Aceman EV. With the next Mini Cooper lineup in the works, the brand's electrification strategy is taking shape. Now, we have a look at the Aceman on the road and some close-ups of the car's new lights. Mini has shown us some...
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
fordauthority.com
Amazon Considered Saving Ford-Backed Argo AI Before It Folded
Retail giant Amazon has been somewhat involved in the automotive business for a while now, having invested heavily in upstart EV maker Rivian alongside Ford, a relationship that has since spawned a number of all-electric delivery vans. A variety of Blue Oval models also feature or have featured Amazon’s Alexa voice integration, as well as its “Key by Amazon” feature. However, Ford and Amazon nearly shared yet another deal in common, as Bloomberg is reporting that the latter almost swopped in and saved FoMoCo-backed Argo AI from extinction.
