Comets Lose To Nokomis
The Greenville Comets lost their first basketball game of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night at home. Nokomis topped the Comets 62-48. The Comets sank 13 three point shots, but made only five free throws. Nokomis totaled six three and 17 free throws made. Greenville led by a point at halftime...
MG FFA Third In Greenhand Quizbowl Contest
Six members of the Mulberry Grove FFA chapter competed in this year’s Section 19 Greenhand Quizbowl contest on November 16 at Shelbyville High School. This contest is only available to freshman and first-year sophomores and is set up as a double elimination tournament. In this event, participants are tested...
Arletta ‘Letty’ Hubbard
Arletta ‘Letty’ Hubbard, 89, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare and Senior Living. She was born to Grover Cleveland and Lillie Ann (Dunn) Linton on October 29, 1933, in Smithboro, IL, at the family home. Letty married Harold Charles Hubbard in...
Bud Ridings
Bud Ridings, 90, of Jerseyville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Willow Rose Nursing Home, in Jerseyville, IL. Bud was born July 23, 1932, in Greenville, IL, the son of Urban and Beatrice (Travis) Ridings. He married Maxine Lea Sugg in 1956, in Greenville, IL. After graduating...
Deborah Lynn Potts
Deborah Lynn Potts, age 68 of Carlyle, Illinois, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Emergency Room at Mercy Hospital, Lincoln, Missouri. Graveside funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, Robinsons Cemetery, Pocahontas, Illinois. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Deborah...
HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Highland To Welcome Walk-ins
HSHS Medical Group Family & Internal Medicine – Highland is pleased to welcome walk-ins beginning Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Located at 12860 Troxler Ave., Suite 320 in Highland, Illinois, walk-ins will be welcome from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Patients do not have to be established with an HSHS primary care provider to walk in for care. Patients of all ages can walk in for acute conditions such as sore throat, flu or respiratory symptoms.
Paulette “Paula” Dean
Paulette “Paula” Dean, 79, of Highland, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 5, 1943, in Fayetteville, AR, to Paul and Minnie (nee Evans) Gosvener. Paula had a green cheek conure named Lala, who she adored. Aside from caring...
Planning Commission Meeting Monday
The Greenville Planning Commission will meet Monday, November 28, at 6 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building. items on the agenda include an Executive Estates Preliminary Subdivision Plat.
Christmas Art Show One Of This Weekend’s Activities
Are you looking for a special art piece as that special Christmas gift?. The Greenville Artist Guild is presenting its annual Small Works Christmas Exhibition this Friday and Saturday, and December 1st through the 3rd. Martha Iler from the Guild told WGEL the Small Works show is put on over...
A December To Remember In Pocahontas!
This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters
At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel matters. Resignations accepted by the board included Jeana Thomas as a high school food service employee, Bill Carpenter as assistant golf coach, Holly Smith as a custodian at the high school, Sandra Zinkgraf as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary School, and Brooke Weiss, as a Pre-K paraprofessional at Pocahontas School.
ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting In Litchfield
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
Health Board Meeting Monday Evening
The Bond County Board of Health will meet Monday November, 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the health department. On the agenda is the administrator’s report, Christmas gifts, and personnel policy changes.
Arrest Made For Multiple Drug Offenses
On Thursday, November 17, Greenville Police executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Cooper Street in Greenville. The Bond County High Risk Team made entry into the home and located one female subject. After a search of the residence, the female, identified as Tamara N. Morgan, age 36, of Greenville, was arrested for multiple alleged drug offenses.
