UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Picture Perfect

Now's the time to plan your Christmas family photos! In today's "Picture Perfect", local photographer Elizabeth Homan shows us how she's bringing your memories to life! Take a look to learn more!. Artistic Images, Portraits by Elizabeth. 17222 Classen Rd San Antonio, Texas 78247. 210-497-3809. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artisticimages.elizabethhoman. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistic.images/
SAN ANTONIO, TX
A cold front is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day

SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
JBSA-Lackland tradition gives airmen a taste of home on Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO—It's a tradition that has been going strong for 47 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Operation Home Cooking allows airmen at certain stages of Basic Military Training to go home with San Antonio military community members or their families for Thanksgiving. "I haven't seen anything like this,"...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip

SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOUND: SILVER Alert discontinued for missing 78-year-old man

MONTGOMERY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man, who disappeared on Thanksgiving. Kenneth Beckham, 79, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, about 50 miles north of Houston. Beckham is 5 feet, 10...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway

SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre

SAN ANTONIO - A vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre is being held here in San Antonio Wednesday night. The vigil began at 6 p.m. over at the Rainbow Crosswalk at Main Avenue and Evergreen. It was put together by the party for socialism and liberation, alongside...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys

SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

