news4sanantonio.com
UTSA, San Antonio Zoo bringing special guests to Saturday's tailgate
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA Alumni Associated is partnering up with the San Antonio Zoo to bring some special guests to its tailgate event. Attendees can meet some special animal guests from the San Antonio Zoo and have the opportunity to purchase a 2-for-1 dual membership to the alumni association and the zoo and receive a Rowdy prize pack.
news4sanantonio.com
Rain, thunderstorms expected to drench San Antonio area on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO - It looks like it could be a really wet Black Friday. A big upper low will be west of us early Friday which will put us in a favorable region for good atmospheric lift and decent moisture for rain chances. There will be just a hint of instability too for a thunder risk.
news4sanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
news4sanantonio.com
Picture Perfect
Now's the time to plan your Christmas family photos! In today's "Picture Perfect", local photographer Elizabeth Homan shows us how she's bringing your memories to life! Take a look to learn more!. Artistic Images, Portraits by Elizabeth. 17222 Classen Rd San Antonio, Texas 78247. 210-497-3809. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/artisticimages.elizabethhoman. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/artistic.images/
news4sanantonio.com
TONIGHT: Ford Holiday River Parade is set to light up the River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for something fun to do with your family on Friday, there is this year's Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony. The theme for this parade is tastes and traditions from around the world. There will be more than two dozen floats along...
news4sanantonio.com
A cold front is expected to arrive on Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO - We are starting off your Wednesday misty with light drizzle across the area. Expect another overcast, gray day with occasional drizzle and mist throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. May climb into the middle 60s in our eastern zone counties where we may see some peaks of sunshine.
news4sanantonio.com
JBSA-Lackland tradition gives airmen a taste of home on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO—It's a tradition that has been going strong for 47 years at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Operation Home Cooking allows airmen at certain stages of Basic Military Training to go home with San Antonio military community members or their families for Thanksgiving. "I haven't seen anything like this,"...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation led to shooting at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One woman is hospitalized after an altercation inside the Ingram Park Mall led to a shooting. Police were dispatched to the Ingram Park Mall near JCPenney at around 6 p.m. Officials say a fight occurred between two groups inside the mall. The fight escalated in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in the back during fight near Haven for Hope
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the back on the West Side. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on North San Marcos near North Frio Street and Haven for Hope. Police said two men got into a fight when one of...
news4sanantonio.com
Councilman Bravo provides potential improvements along the St. Mary's Strip
SAN ANTONIO – District 1 Councilman, Mario Bravo, is offering some recommendations for pedestrian-friendly improvements along the St. Mary's Strip. After walking the entire construction-filled strip this morning, along with City Manager Erik Walsh, Councilman Bravo made recommendations based on what he saw and received commitments from the contractor to make improvements by the end of the day.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg during robbery attempt on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot in the leg during an alleged robbery on the West Side. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday near South Calaveras Street and Elvira Street. Police said they initially got reports of a robbery, but then it was changed to a shooting. When...
news4sanantonio.com
Community members express gratitude at the 43rd Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO—The 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner was full of food and entertainment. "I've been coming every year," Elias McNear told us as he ate his food Thursday. "It's real good." More than 5,000 volunteers have been working all week to prepare. The nonprofit group expected about 25,000...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while walking on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the leg on the North Side. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Pinewood Lane near U.S. Highway 281. Police said the victim was walking when he heard several gunshots coming from the access road before getting shot.
news4sanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
news4sanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels volunteers prepping to delivery more than 2,200 Thanksgiving meals
SAN ANTONIO - We are just a day away from Thanksgiving, and you may be prepping for the big deal just like the folks at Meals on Wheels. But I bet you're not serving up 123 turkeys, not to mention all the sides that go along with that. So many...
news4sanantonio.com
FOUND: SILVER Alert discontinued for missing 78-year-old man
MONTGOMERY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a SILVER Alert for a missing elderly man, who disappeared on Thanksgiving. Kenneth Beckham, 79, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, about 50 miles north of Houston. Beckham is 5 feet, 10...
news4sanantonio.com
Two people sent to hospital after truck falls off the highway
SAN ANTONIO – Two people have been sent to a hospital after a truck fell off the upper level of a highway. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, off IH-10, near North Laredo St. According to the police, the truck fell from the upper level of IH-10 and...
news4sanantonio.com
Community vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre
SAN ANTONIO - A vigil for the victims of the Club Q Massacre is being held here in San Antonio Wednesday night. The vigil began at 6 p.m. over at the Rainbow Crosswalk at Main Avenue and Evergreen. It was put together by the party for socialism and liberation, alongside...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
