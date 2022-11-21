President Biden, Governor Cooper joining for White House and NC events Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will have travel plans line up for two events on Monday — both relating to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Gov. Cooper’s schedule, he will be on the south lawn of the White House along with First Lady Kristin Cooper to join the President and First Lady Jill Biden for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon.

Later in the day, the Bidens will fly in to join the Coopers for a “Friendsgiving” meal with service members and military families in North Carolina.

According to the White House, the Bidens will help serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point. The Coopers will join them and meet the servicemembers and families as they serve up and enjoy the meal hosted by the Robert Irvine Foundation.

In 2021, CBS 17 covered a similar event that brought the President, Governor and First Ladies together at Fort Bragg.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.