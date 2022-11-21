ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

The Knights fall to James Monroe in semifinals

(WTRF)–West Virginia High School football playoffs continue, and Wheeling’s very own Central Catholic Maroon Knights fight for a spot in the state championship. The Mavericks jumped on the board in the first quarter, Layton Dowdy passed to Eli Allen for a James Monroe touchdown. They found themselves in the endzone again in the second quarter.The […]
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy