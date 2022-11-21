Read full article on original website
These are the Thanksgiving foods you should never share with your dog
BALTIMORE -- Veterinarians see a spike in visits after Thanksgiving, according to the American Kennell Club. That's because a lot of common Turkey Day foods can be dangerous for dogs' health. As tempting as it is to share the holiday cheer with Fido, there are foods to absolutely keep away from them, according to the AKC. The club says while there are foods that are safe for dogs, you should avoid bones, sweets, alcohol, and foods high in fat to keep your pet safe. Here are some examples of common foods to avoid, as listed by the American Kennel Club:Turkey bones, skin, and...
Costs up but crowds still buying for Thanksgiving dinner
Despite inflation driving up grocery prices nationwide, shoppers still are loading up for their Thanksgiving feast ahead of Thursday. Thanksgiving meals will cost 20% more this year than in 2021, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation. A classic Thanksgiving dinner with 12 items including turkey, pumpkin pie, stuffing and more is projected to cost an average of $64.05, which is up $10.74 from last year. ...
Cooked Chicken at Cost? Here’s How Grocery Stores Use Loss Leaders
Given the rising grocery prices consumers have coped with in 2022, it's hard to believe that this holiday season some shoppers have seen turkey prices as low as 29 cents a pound. Discover: Costco...
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
What’s cheaper – eating Thanksgiving dinner out or cooking? ConsumerAffairs does the math.
If you’re going grocery shopping this weekend, better bring along the piggy bank and prepare to go head-to-head with consumers who want green beans and mac and cheese. While discount grocers like Aldi and Lidl have tried to create deals and packages to help Americans save money on their Thanksgiving dinner essentials, not everyone shops at those stores. And those who don’t better brace themselves because, as Foodmarket.com reports, they’ll be facing double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and canned pumpkin.
Why Do We Eat Turkey on Thanksgiving? The Answer Might Surprise You
Another protein used to be the more popular choice.
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Top Thanksgiving tip? Don’t wash your turkey (+ other food safety tips)
Washing your turkey isn’t going to kill bacteria, but it could spread it in your kitchen.
Why Costco and Trader Joe's stopped selling your favorite food
When you get to the store, your favorite treats aren't on the shelf. And, to your horror, you learn they're not coming back.
Hamburger recall: Return these beef burgers for a refund right away
When a food manufacturer produces items without the benefit of USDA inspection, there’s a risk of product recalls once inspectors eventually discover the items. That’s what happened with certain New Universal Nourishment hamburger patty products that are part of a new recall. USDA inspection certifies that food products...
Aldi Promising Thanksgiving Food To Be Priced At 2019 Levels As Inflation Rises
Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy your family and friends. So to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, Aldi is holding a "Price Rewind" offer that brings back the prices from 2019, when inflation was at 2%.
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
What cost-of-living crisis? Premium butcher is selling 'Britain's most expensive turkey' for a very unfestive £220.50
A premium butcher is selling turkeys this Christmas at the eye-watering price of £220.50- despite the cost-of-living crisis. Thomas Joseph Butchery have the 4.5kg herb-fed free range bronze turkeys ready to ship to homes across Britain. The expensive birds are apparently fed a diet of herbs to maximise their...
Americans' Thanksgiving Side Dish Preferences, Broken Down By State
Every Thanksgiving, the same food debates tend to arise. Is the turkey the main event or are the side dishes? Are mashed potatoes better than stuffing?. It turns out that where you stand on these classic American arguments may be tied to where you live. Campbell Soup Co. commissioned a survey to determine the top Thanksgiving side dishes in each state and released the findings in its first “State of the Sides” report.
This Thanksgiving, Let Science Help You Roast a Tastier Turkey
I've got a kitchen confession: I don't do Thanksgiving turkey. It's not because of dietary restrictions, although I do try to limit my meat consumption. It's more a matter of soul-crushing disappointment every time it turns out dry and flavorless. What's the point of getting up super-early and spending hours...
Can Dogs Eat Cornbread?
Cornbread is a tasty treat with enticing aromas that will certainly lure your begging pup to your side, pleading for a bite. However, is it safe to give your dog, and can dogs eat cornbread? It’s a staple food of the Southern diet, goes with everything, and it’s safe to share with your dog. However -as with most human foods – moderation is vital when giving your dog cornbread. Read on to learn more about feeding cornbread to your pup and what to keep in mind when sharing this tasty treat.
