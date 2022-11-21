ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker

The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022

Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: A home run from second base?

"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road

Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion

No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
MAURICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sleeping woman escapes Avalon Street fire in Lafayette after neighbors raise the alarm

A sleeping Lafayette woman was saved from a duplex fire by neighbors who alerted her about smoke coming from the roof, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Avalon Street at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived the B-side of the duplex apartment was fully involved and firefighters had to battle the blaze for about 15 minutes before it was brought under control. The duplex suffered heavy fire damage, spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Roya Boustany supports city court software updates, E-tickets

Lafayette native Roya Sadreddini Boustany never dreamed of becoming a judge. But at the urging of colleagues, she entered the race and has learned through the campaign that she has the energy and other traits that make a good judge. On Dec. 10, Boustany, 36, faces Jules Edwards III, 64,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action

The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy