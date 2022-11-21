Read full article on original website
Heritage concert set for Dec 10 in Baker
The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, a member of Pilot International, will sponsor Heritage in concert at 4 p.m., Dec. 10 at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker. Admission is free for the Christmas concert of Negro spirituals. Heritage's mission is to continue the Negro spiritual as...
For 30 years, Ema Haq has opened Bailey’s doors for Thanksgiving: ‘Nothing makes me happier’
Thirty years after Ema Haq first opened the doors of Bailey’s Seafood and Grill to the public for free meals on Thanksgiving, the Bangladeshi immigrant again welcomed the community with warm smiles, handshakes and hugs to share a meal together Thursday. Haq’s love of Thanksgiving was born when he...
Around Zachary for Nov. 24, 2022
Christmas in the Village is from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Zachary Downtown Historic Village, Lee at Main streets. Event entry is free and will have a movie in the park, food trucks, train rides, pop-up shops and live entertainment. Attendees can take photos with Santa and the elves.
Sales, family fun, tradition draw Black Friday shoppers to Baton Rouge's Mall of Louisiana
Rows of parking lots were lined with cars outside the Mall of Louisiana late Friday morning. Inside the two-story shopping center, lines of shoppers stretched single file out of several of the stores and customers waited patiently to get in. Hundreds of holiday shoppers hit the indoor mall looking to...
A week in a legend's life: West Baton Rouge show follows Billie Holiday's time spent at Sugar Hill
Billie Holiday walks down an empty street, a fur stole draped over her evening gown. There is no limo waiting with open doors, no entourage surrounding her. She simply walks alone after the night's set at the Sugar Hill nightclub. Quite a lonely setting for a jazz legend, really. Then...
Smiley: A home run from second base?
"Your Wednesday column about the little girl who wanted to play baseball reminded me of my son Todd," says Jerry Arbour, of Baton Rouge. "He was playing T-ball at Our Lady of Mercy field. His coach was my good friend Reggie Mullins. "Todd made it to second base, and Reggie...
Amid record inflation, St. Vincent de Paul feeds Baton Rouge families: 'The need is so great'
Less than 40 minutes after the Raising Cane’s River Center opened its doors to families Thanksgiving morning, volunteers had already passed out 1,600 of the 1,800 meals they’d spent hours prepping in the center’s industrial kitchen. “The need is so great,” said St. Vincent de Paul food...
See what restaurant is coming to Millerville Road
Crust Pizza is set to open its first Baton Rouge restaurant in a space that had been occupied by Zoe's Kitchen. The chain will open a 2,800-square-foot restaurant at 2121 Millerville Road. Since October 2021, Houston-based Crust has opened locations in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Sulphur and Moss Bluff. The chain is known for its Chicago-style thin crust pies, which are pizzas with a cracker-thin crust.
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the 3rd round of the playoffs
The high school football postseason enters the third round in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Acadiana woman, man dead in suspected early Thanksgiving morning murder-suicide
A Youngsville woman was found dead in a Broussard parking lot early Thursday and her suspected killer was found dead at a home in New Iberia in an suspected murder-suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday around 2:44 a.m. that a...
Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion
No. 2 West Feliciana has stepped up to the challenge and come out victorious every time this season. The next challenge awaits Friday night in the form of No. 23 North Vermilion in the Division II nonselect quarterfinals when West Feliciana puts its 11-0 record on the line. “What will...
Two men, one teenager cited for killing, dumping black bear in West Feliciana, LWF says
Two men and a teenager were cited Monday for illegally shooting a Louisiana black bear in West Feliciana Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. LDWF agents were investigating the illegal shooting and dumping of a black bear west of St. Francisville near the Mississippi River when...
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
Sleeping woman escapes Avalon Street fire in Lafayette after neighbors raise the alarm
A sleeping Lafayette woman was saved from a duplex fire by neighbors who alerted her about smoke coming from the roof, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Avalon Street at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived the B-side of the duplex apartment was fully involved and firefighters had to battle the blaze for about 15 minutes before it was brought under control. The duplex suffered heavy fire damage, spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Roya Boustany supports city court software updates, E-tickets
Lafayette native Roya Sadreddini Boustany never dreamed of becoming a judge. But at the urging of colleagues, she entered the race and has learned through the campaign that she has the energy and other traits that make a good judge. On Dec. 10, Boustany, 36, faces Jules Edwards III, 64,...
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Check out these three players ahead of Friday's action
The Liberty commitment passed for 328 yards and four touchdowns last week and has 1,349 passing yards to date. The Yellow Jackets have the tools, including 1,000-yard rusher Cam Kelly, to be multi-faceted on offense. Mooney must choose them wisely. Denham Springs must move the chains and avoid negative yardage situations.
Drainage, infrastructure, recreation lead Scott mayor's plans for improvement
Mayor Jan-Scott Richard knows there are many improvements needed to make Scott a more attractive place to live, but his administration has a clear plan to do so as he prepares for his second term as mayor. Richard, who defeated councilman at-large Troy Bergeron on Nov. 8, said Scott needs...
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
State Police seeking driver in St. Landry Parish hit-and-run that killed Opelousas man
An Opelousas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night and Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 190 near La. 104 in St. Landry Parish. Aaron Nathan...
