A sleeping Lafayette woman was saved from a duplex fire by neighbors who alerted her about smoke coming from the roof, the Lafayette Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 100 block of Avalon Street at 2:07 p.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived the B-side of the duplex apartment was fully involved and firefighters had to battle the blaze for about 15 minutes before it was brought under control. The duplex suffered heavy fire damage, spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO