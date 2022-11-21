The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to call of a person with a gun. Just after 10 a.m., Thursday, November 24, officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union. The subject displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO