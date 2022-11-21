Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Canvass Election Results
Results from the 2022 elections have been certified by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. County Elections Administrator Sue Meeks tells KCII News that there were 8,874 total voters, or 57.11% of those registered in Washington County, who participated. Of those 2,643 voted absentee and of those 1,051 were mail-out ballots. At the time of canvass, the State Auditors race still featured Republican challenger Todd Halbur interested in a recount of ballots. He has since conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand. The canvass did not see any results change from election night reports.
bleedingheartland.com
Did low turnout sink Iowa Democratic candidates?
Fourth in a series interpreting the results of Iowa's 2022 state and federal elections. Many people have asked why Iowa experienced the red wave that didn't materialize across most of the country. While no one factor can account for the result, early signs point to turnout problems among groups that favor Democratic candidates.
Iowa hospitals receive 'A' grade in national survey
(The Center Square) – Several Iowa hospitals received an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog in its fall 2022 analysis. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety, and transparency in the U.S. health system, compiled the safety grades. A panel of patient safety experts selected 22 metrics of patient safety and weighed them based on evidence, opportunity for improvement and impact. Half of the score relates...
kciiradio.com
Washington Extends Tax Abatement Program
At their most recent meeting, the Washington City Council voted in favor of a Tax Abatement Program extension. Originally in place for a period of 10-years, without an extension, the abatement would have ended December 31st. The program, part of the Washington Urban Revitalization Plan, was initially enacted in 2012. It allows for 100% exemption from taxation for qualified residential properties, on the first $75,000 of actual value added by improvements done for a period of three years, so long as those improvements increased the assessed value of the qualified property by at least 10%. Qualified commercial and industrial real estate can receive a partial exemption for a five-year period, as long as improvements increased the assessed qualified property value by at least 10%. Those exemptions begin at 75% for the first year, with the amount decreasing by 15% annually.
wnax.com
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
bleedingheartland.com
Democrats prevail in three Iowa House races after recounts
Democrats have officially won three close Iowa House races following recounts completed this week, confirming that the party will hold at least 36 of the 100 seats in the chamber next year. In House district 20, covering part of Council Bluffs and Carter Lake in Pottawattamie County, the final vote...
hamburgreporter.com
For Iowa’s deer hunters, the wait is nearly over: Shotgun deer season begins Dec. 3
Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing statewide, so hunters should expect to see numbers similar to last...
kiwaradio.com
A 4th Recount For A Seat In The Iowa State House
Davenport, Iowa — A GOP candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, all of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH SAMANTHA MEYER
On today’s program we’re talking with new Main Street Washington Director Samantha Meyer about Saturday’s SNOW Blitz events and her first few weeks in the position.
kciiradio.com
Plans For Independent Audit of County Ambulance Billing Move Forward
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors it was decided to pursue a planned independent audit of the billing department of the Washington County Ambulance. Board of Supervisor Ambulance Liaison Jack Seward Jr. presented a pair of agencies as options to conduct the audit, Page Wolfberg and Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Missouri. Audit procedures from both entities would include: An on-site examination of Washington County Ambulance billing practices that would take one to two days, conducted by one to two employees from the outside agency, a forensic analysis audit of claims which conforms to the Federal Offices Inspector General Program by selecting 30 random claims and analyzing their handling from start to finish, a final power point presentation made via zoom to represent their findings and online and in-person training in compliance with the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
Midwest Renewable Fuel Company Expanding to Eastern Iowa
A Wisconsin-based company that produces pellets for renewable fuel is set to expand with a new location in Eastern Iowa. The Iowa Economic Development Authority announced that it has awarded incentives from the state to Convergen Energy, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. Those incentives will be used to create jobs at its new location to be built in Fairfax. That will be the site of a new 10,000-square-foot production facility. Company officials say that the new building will "better position the company to reach new and existing customers throughout the region" according to the Gazette. The total investment of the project is said to be in excess of $18 million.
kciiradio.com
Thanksgiving Closures
The streets of Washington and other neighboring communities will be quiet as many celebrate Thanksgiving. Washington, Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman city halls are closed Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s garbage pickup for Wellman and Keota residents will be Friday. The Kalona Public Library is closed through the end of the week, while the Washington and Wellman-Scofield public libraries are closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday from 9a.m. To noon and 10a.m. To 1p.m. respectively. The Washington County Courthouse, Rural Solid Waste and Recycling Center, and all other county offices are closed through Friday. Washington County students, staff, and teachers are also out of school this week, with Highland returning to class Monday, and Washington, St. James, Mid-Prairie, and Keota back Tuesday.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Economist On Escalating Ag Land Prices In Northwest Iowa
Sheldon, Iowa — Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. Higher interest rates are a factor, plus Hart says ag land that’s not rated as...
Pen City Current
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
cbs2iowa.com
Governor's decision to end extra SNAP benefits leaves some Iowans struggling
Governor Kim Reynolds made the decision earlier this year to end extra SNAP benefits for Iowans who receive that help. Now with inflation still being a major factor months after thousands of Iowans had those benefits cut, Iowa's News Now Statehouse reporter Skylar Tallal looks into how those Iowans are doing.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
Iowa Mayor Needs Canceled Music Festival Officials To Pay Up
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
