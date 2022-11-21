At their most recent meeting, the Washington City Council voted in favor of a Tax Abatement Program extension. Originally in place for a period of 10-years, without an extension, the abatement would have ended December 31st. The program, part of the Washington Urban Revitalization Plan, was initially enacted in 2012. It allows for 100% exemption from taxation for qualified residential properties, on the first $75,000 of actual value added by improvements done for a period of three years, so long as those improvements increased the assessed value of the qualified property by at least 10%. Qualified commercial and industrial real estate can receive a partial exemption for a five-year period, as long as improvements increased the assessed qualified property value by at least 10%. Those exemptions begin at 75% for the first year, with the amount decreasing by 15% annually.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO