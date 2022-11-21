Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Community invited to support First Responders Week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
WUHF
Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"
Open Door Mission in Rochester sees increase in numbers this Thanksgiving
The staff is expected to serve roughly 300 meals today.
YAHOO!
Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced
CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
13 WHAM
Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving
Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
westsidenewsny.com
Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”
The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
Christ Church in Rochester recognized by Landmark Society
The process started when plaster fell from the ceiling.
Perlo’s restaurant served around 600 people on Thanksgiving
Perlo also added that it makes her feel great to see everyone together rather than having people spend the holiday alone.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park Ice Rink to open this weekend
The ice rink is located at 353 Court St., across from the Strong National Museum of Play.
wnypapers.com
American Diabetes Association: Tour de Cure 2023 rides in Finger Lakes & Capital regions
Two in-person events planned in response to enthusiastic participation. Riders from across upstate New York will reunite for the 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure next June. The ADA has announced that two full-scale, in-person events are scheduled, based on enthusiasm from current and projected participants. The ADA...
Rochester smoke shop across from elementary school prompts zoning questions
Mad Flavors has not granted a response to multiple calls or attempts to obtain a statement or interview.
Christmas events get started this Friday: Here are the holiday happenings in Canandaigua
The snow and cold from over the weekend may have had you whistling, "White Christmas," or possibly dreaming of a white Christmas on the white sands of Kauna'oa Bay, Kohala, Hawaii. We can't help you with the latter, but we can tell you how Canandaigua is preparing for the holidays. ...
51st annual Webster Turkey Trot saw over 3300 runners
The event began in 1972 as a workout for Webster's cross-country team and up to 50 people would participate in the run.
rochesterfirst.com
How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving
WHEC TV-10
Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
WUHF
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards
The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
westsidenewsny.com
Greece Chamber Welcomes 13 New Business Members
The following area businesses recently became business members of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce: Service Master by H&S; Conversance Business Solutions LLC; Erik Rhodes Consulting; Human Interest; Upstate Payroll Consultants, LLC; Care Patrol of Rochester/Syracuse; Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts; Manning & Napier; Williams & Son Heating Contractors, Inc.; Church Mutual Insurance; Trippany Sign Co.; Michele Marciano Agency; NYTP Solutions.
How first responders spent their Thanksgiving
