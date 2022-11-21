ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Community invited to support First Responders Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host First Responders Week Nov. 27-Dec. 4. The event will feature eight days of special discounts, giveaways and promotions, including a daily gift card drawing for first responders. Local businesses have so far donated gifts and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Crime Stoppers and Distillery Restaurants host "First Responders Week"

What's a better time to show your appreciation and gratitude for others than for the holidays?. honoring the tireless first responders for all they do, Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery Restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week” November 27 through December 4. The event...
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Ontario County ATHENA recipients announced

CANANDAIGUA — One of the award recipients is senior vice president, chief human resources officer at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust. The other is vice president and Canandaigua branch manager at Lyons National Bank. Together, Michelle Pedzich and Tara Rago embody the eight tenets of the ATHENA Leadership model:...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
13 WHAM

Local restaurant gives back to community on Thanksgiving

Rochester, N.Y. — For many, the holidays are a difficult time of year, especially for those who face hardship which is where the spirit of giving comes through. Allah's Kitchen has been doing a special food giveaway around the holidays for the last four years. The owner of the restaurant says this is the best way to give back to the community.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Villa of Hope celebrates “Open for Recovery”

The Grand Opening of the Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Villa of Hope celebrated “Open for Recovery,” the grand opening ribbon cutting event of their brand-new facility in Greece, the “Gregory E. Polisseni Living Hope Treatment Center.”. The first-of-its-kind facility...
GREECE, NY
rochesterfirst.com

How First Responders save lives and secure the County Jail on Thanksgiving

Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to emergencies may not sound ideal to most, but for First Responders working the Holiday there’s still important work to be done. How First Responders save lives and secure the County …. Spending Thanksgiving in the County Jail or responding to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Businesses come together for family of 12-year-old shooting victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The murder of 12-year-old Juan Lopez crushed the community. The owner of People’s Choice Kitchen teamed up with 18 other businesses to gather donations for that boy’s family. Some of those businesses said it doesn’t feel real that a child was murdered. They want...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market

Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

The Landmark Society Announces 2022 Preservation Awards

The Landmark Society of Western New York recently announced the 2022 Preservation Awards. The awards are given to individuals and organizations in our nine-county area that have made outstanding efforts in the preservation of their homes, public buildings, historic properties, and landscapes. AWARD OF MERIT. The Award of Merit is...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Greece Chamber Welcomes 13 New Business Members

The following area businesses recently became business members of the Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce: Service Master by H&S; Conversance Business Solutions LLC; Erik Rhodes Consulting; Human Interest; Upstate Payroll Consultants, LLC; Care Patrol of Rochester/Syracuse; Renaissance Academy Charter School of the Arts; Manning & Napier; Williams & Son Heating Contractors, Inc.; Church Mutual Insurance; Trippany Sign Co.; Michele Marciano Agency; NYTP Solutions.
GREECE, NY

