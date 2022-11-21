Read full article on original website
Washington District Officials Share Thoughts on Retirement and Resignations
A pair of agenda items at the most recent meeting of the Washington School Board centered on changes to staff through early retirement and resignations. Those participating in the offered early retirement program include: Curriculum Director Veta Thode, District custodians David Adrian, Bill Ebert and Martin Tapia, Data Services Technician Steve Jones, High School ELL teacher Beth Swift, Middle School teachers Toni Adrian and Craig McClenahan, Lincoln teachers Ross Anderson, Mark Berhow, Steve Green, Julie Hill, Lori Olson and Renee Sieren and Stewart teachers Jean Knowles and Peggy Litchfield. Washington Superintendent Willie Stone with KCII News about the departures and how it affects the district. Stone said, “We had 20 staff members waive their 45 day time period and decide to retire early. I know there’s been questions like ‘why are we doing this?’ Budget-wise, we are going to start rolling backward with our spending authority and before we do that we want to make sure we take steps so it doesn’t happen. We’re anticipating being able to save about $500,000 by offering early retirement. That makes it so we don’t have to cut programming. I wish we could keep the staff we have. That makes it a kind of bittersweet thing, because we have great people who work here and we have a lot of valuable experience that’s helping our students. At the same time, if we’re unable to offer programming, because our budget starts to go backward, then it hurts our students. This is kind of the lesser of the two evils. We’re excited about what those staff members will be able to do and how they’ll move forward in retirement, but, we’re also anticipating doing some work to get those positions filled.”
Washington Extends Tax Abatement Program
At their most recent meeting, the Washington City Council voted in favor of a Tax Abatement Program extension. Originally in place for a period of 10-years, without an extension, the abatement would have ended December 31st. The program, part of the Washington Urban Revitalization Plan, was initially enacted in 2012. It allows for 100% exemption from taxation for qualified residential properties, on the first $75,000 of actual value added by improvements done for a period of three years, so long as those improvements increased the assessed value of the qualified property by at least 10%. Qualified commercial and industrial real estate can receive a partial exemption for a five-year period, as long as improvements increased the assessed qualified property value by at least 10%. Those exemptions begin at 75% for the first year, with the amount decreasing by 15% annually.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH SAMANTHA MEYER
On today’s program we’re talking with new Main Street Washington Director Samantha Meyer about Saturday’s SNOW Blitz events and her first few weeks in the position.
Thanksgiving Closures
The streets of Washington and other neighboring communities will be quiet as many celebrate Thanksgiving. Washington, Kalona, Riverside, and Wellman city halls are closed Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s garbage pickup for Wellman and Keota residents will be Friday. The Kalona Public Library is closed through the end of the week, while the Washington and Wellman-Scofield public libraries are closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday from 9a.m. To noon and 10a.m. To 1p.m. respectively. The Washington County Courthouse, Rural Solid Waste and Recycling Center, and all other county offices are closed through Friday. Washington County students, staff, and teachers are also out of school this week, with Highland returning to class Monday, and Washington, St. James, Mid-Prairie, and Keota back Tuesday.
Supervisors Canvass Election Results
Results from the 2022 elections have been certified by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. County Elections Administrator Sue Meeks tells KCII News that there were 8,874 total voters, or 57.11% of those registered in Washington County, who participated. Of those 2,643 voted absentee and of those 1,051 were mail-out ballots. At the time of canvass, the State Auditors race still featured Republican challenger Todd Halbur interested in a recount of ballots. He has since conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand. The canvass did not see any results change from election night reports.
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH CHAD DOLAN
On today’s program we are talking with Chad Dolan of the Washington Community Theatre, director of this year’s live Radio Christmas Play Holiday Affair to be performed Saturday at the Washington Public Library.
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
SNOW Blitz Starts Holiday Season in Washington Saturday
The sprint to the holidays starts Saturday with Main Street Washington’s SNOW Blitz slate of events. The day starts on the Washington Square with the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run. Registration is at 8a.m. At JP’s 207 with the race at 9. Participants can choose between a one mile walk around the square or a 5K through downtown and Sunset Park. Registration is $25 for those 10 and older, $10 for those under 10. All are invited inside JP’s 207 for awards and prizes after. KCII will broadcast live and play music with the Big Red Radio from 8-10a.m.
Applications Still Accepted For Jefferson County Christmas Program
In Jefferson County the deadline for the Children’s Christmas Program is approaching. Families have until Wednesday, December 7 to submit their applications. The Sieda Children’s Christmas Program has worked to provide gifts for children ages 17 years and under living in low-income houses. Last year, they were able to provide 378 children with toys, clothing, and other items. Adoption mittens will be hanging on trees throughout Fairfield for residents to continue this generosity.
Wellman Fire Department Receives Grant For New Equipment
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. The Wellman Fire Department was the lucky recipient of a grant totaling $64,866 which they plan to use for new SCBA packs. An SCBA, or self contained breathing apparatus is worn by firefighters to protect their airways from toxic gas and harmful chemicals resulting from a fire. With their current equipment set to expire, the Wellman Fire Department hopes to have the new gear by the end of February.
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Chamber Bucks Offer Chance to Shop Small For the Holidays
Many view today, Black Friday, as the unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. With that in mind, the Washington Chamber of Commerce reminds you to support local businesses. One of the ways to do that is through the Chamber Bucks program. Washington Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Redlinger talked with KCII News about the importance of supporting local businesses.“You realize how much it keeps the community alive. Our businesses are helping the local athletic teams, and the schools, they’re donating to different non-profits. They are taking a portion of their proceeds and investing it and the taxes they pay get invested back in the community. The effort you make to get out and shop local, you find products that you know the quality, and if there’s ever a problem, you’ve got great customer service. I just think it feels good. It feels good to know that you’re part of this community and your choices are not only helping this business owner but, you’re helping the kids, you’re helping these non-profits and it all circles around.”
Chamber and Ambassador Scissors Busy With Several Ribbon Cutting Events
The sheers are staying sharp for the Washington Chamber of Commerce and Washington Ambassadors with a slew of recent and upcoming ribbon cutting events on the schedule. On November 15th, the group was on hand at Edward Jones, 120 E. Washington Street for a ribbon cutting for their centennial celebration.
Plans For Independent Audit of County Ambulance Billing Move Forward
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors it was decided to pursue a planned independent audit of the billing department of the Washington County Ambulance. Board of Supervisor Ambulance Liaison Jack Seward Jr. presented a pair of agencies as options to conduct the audit, Page Wolfberg and Wirth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and Fitch and Associates of Platte City, Missouri. Audit procedures from both entities would include: An on-site examination of Washington County Ambulance billing practices that would take one to two days, conducted by one to two employees from the outside agency, a forensic analysis audit of claims which conforms to the Federal Offices Inspector General Program by selecting 30 random claims and analyzing their handling from start to finish, a final power point presentation made via zoom to represent their findings and online and in-person training in compliance with the National Academy of Ambulance Compliance.
Wellman Craft And Vendor Fair Tomorrow
On Saturday, November 26, the banquet hall in the Wellman Parkside Activity Center will be home to the Wellman Wonderland Shopping Extravaganza. The craft and vendor fair begins at 8 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m. Over a dozen vendors will be on hand selling a variety of crafts...
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
Washington Scorches Nets in Girls’ Hoops Opener
The Washington Demons began a new season of girls’ basketball by flashing some serious offense in a 62-19 victory at Anamosa last night as heard on KCII. Washington jumped out to a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Demons were just getting started. Thanks to five made three-point field goals and excellent free-throw shooting, Washington grabbed a 22-point lead at halftime and would be up by as much as 44 in the second half.
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL says the animals were found living in ‘horrendous conditions’. The animals were filthy, underfed and living among deceased animals. The ARL says 36 pigs […]
