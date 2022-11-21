A pair of agenda items at the most recent meeting of the Washington School Board centered on changes to staff through early retirement and resignations. Those participating in the offered early retirement program include: Curriculum Director Veta Thode, District custodians David Adrian, Bill Ebert and Martin Tapia, Data Services Technician Steve Jones, High School ELL teacher Beth Swift, Middle School teachers Toni Adrian and Craig McClenahan, Lincoln teachers Ross Anderson, Mark Berhow, Steve Green, Julie Hill, Lori Olson and Renee Sieren and Stewart teachers Jean Knowles and Peggy Litchfield. Washington Superintendent Willie Stone with KCII News about the departures and how it affects the district. Stone said, “We had 20 staff members waive their 45 day time period and decide to retire early. I know there’s been questions like ‘why are we doing this?’ Budget-wise, we are going to start rolling backward with our spending authority and before we do that we want to make sure we take steps so it doesn’t happen. We’re anticipating being able to save about $500,000 by offering early retirement. That makes it so we don’t have to cut programming. I wish we could keep the staff we have. That makes it a kind of bittersweet thing, because we have great people who work here and we have a lot of valuable experience that’s helping our students. At the same time, if we’re unable to offer programming, because our budget starts to go backward, then it hurts our students. This is kind of the lesser of the two evils. We’re excited about what those staff members will be able to do and how they’ll move forward in retirement, but, we’re also anticipating doing some work to get those positions filled.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO