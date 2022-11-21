Read full article on original website
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women on Thursday, November 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two women in area counties on November 24th on multiple allegations. Thirty-seven-year-old Rachel Gilbert of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County in the morning. She was accused of careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash, driving while intoxicated involving alcohol, and two counts of driving while intoxicated involving alcohol with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle. Gilbert was taken to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and released.
North Liberty Police Nab Man Wanted on Washington County Felony Charges
Just after 5p.m. Saturday evening, North Liberty Police reported arresting a man wanted in Washington County on three felony warrants. Authorities brought 50-year-old Todd Michael Thoma of North Liberty into custody, on charges of Ongoing Criminal Conduct and Unlawful Activity, a Class B Felony, and Second Degree Theft and Identity Theft, both Class D Felonies. The charges stem from a series of incidents between April and June of 2022, when Thoma allegedly used debit card information belonging to a Fort Madison resident, to make several unauthorized transactions on her checking account through Western Union transfers. The Washington Police Department was notified in late June that some of these transactions had taken place at the Washington HyVee.
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
Man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police in high speed chase
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — An Illinois man has been arrested after deputies in Missouri say the suspect led them on a high speed chase that began in Lewis County and ended in Clark County, Missouri. The ordeal happened on Monday around 2:15 a.m., when the Lewis County Sheriff's...
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/23/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 34 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: SIX EXTRA PATROL REQUESTS, SIX PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE TRANSPORT, MET WITH ONE SUBJECT, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC, ONE LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE DEER, AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
County Attorneys Meet With Trustees Regarding Brighton Fire Department
Washington County Attorney John Gish and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Lerner met with trustees from Brighton, Clay, Marion, and Dutch Creek Townships on Tuesday, November 22. The objective of the meeting was to review and take public comments regarding a proposed 28E Agreement relating to fire protection in the City of Brighton.
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
Applications Still Accepted For Jefferson County Christmas Program
In Jefferson County the deadline for the Children’s Christmas Program is approaching. Families have until Wednesday, December 7 to submit their applications. The Sieda Children’s Christmas Program has worked to provide gifts for children ages 17 years and under living in low-income houses. Last year, they were able to provide 378 children with toys, clothing, and other items. Adoption mittens will be hanging on trees throughout Fairfield for residents to continue this generosity.
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
Cedar Rapids Man Pleads Guilty To Drug, Gun Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man, found with more than $123,000 and drugs, has pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Gorrell called 911 and reported a drug overdose in his home in July of this year. Police found a person, dead as well as cash, meth, fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, and T-H-C wax at the home, some of it stuffed in the ductwork of his Cedar Rapids home.
Sheriff Enforcement for the Holiday
There will be extra law enforcement on the roadways for the holiday season. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that drivers need to be responsible, “Obviously we realize whenever there is family gatherings. Some people like to have a couple of beers or glasses of wine or different things and our message obviously is just to make sure they know how many they have had. Keep it under the limit in regards to if they are going to be getting into motor vehicles or driving and those different kinds of situations. It’s not that we don’t want people to have fun and enjoy themselves, we just want them to be responsible.”
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
