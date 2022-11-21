Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Porch Group Shares (NASDAQ: PRCH) Surge as Insiders Increase Ownership
Shares of software platform Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) jumped more than 23% after the company’s CEO announced plans to purchase up to $5 million worth of shares. Currently, Matt Ehrlichman has a $27 million ownership in the company, qualifying him as an over 10% owner. His most recent purchase was for 256,949 shares at $1.59 per share, equating to a total value of $408,390.
tipranks.com
Shareholder Opposition Signals Doom for News Corp. and Fox Merger
Independent Franchise Partners is opposing the proposed merger of News Corp. and Fox Corp. on the grounds that the former is undervalued. Growing discontent among shareholders threatens to thwart the recombination of both news publications. A London-based investment firm, Independent Franchise Partners, is the latest shareholder to oppose the proposed...
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
tipranks.com
Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already...
tipranks.com
Why ‘Activism’ Would be Great for Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Although Alphabet dominates big tech, GOOG stock does not rank above broader economic pressures. With other sector players responding to the new paradigm shift, Google’s parent company can’t afford to be caught lagging. Owning one of the most valuable digital ecosystems in the world, Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) essentially...
tipranks.com
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Jumps on News of Potential Takeover
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped as much as 35% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential acquisition from private equity firm Vista Equity. However, no decision has been made yet. Is COUP Stock a Buy?. COUP stock has a Hold consensus rating based on...
tipranks.com
Will Bitcoin Hit $1M? Cathie Wood Says Yes
Innovation investor and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bull, Cathie Wood, has said that she believes Bitcoin will hit $1 million per coin by 2030. This would equate to an increase of over 60 times from current prices. She believes the recent failures of crypto organizations such as FTX are good for Bitcoin...
tipranks.com
Michael Burry Doubling Down on GEO Stock (NYSE:GEO) — Why It Matters
Investor Michael Burry recently disclosed his fund’s holdings, showing that he has a large stake in GEO stock. This makes the stock worth looking into, considering how well-known he is for making bold predictions. Hedge funds recently released their latest 13F filings, and one of the most headlined transactions...
tipranks.com
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
tipranks.com
Feds Targeting Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Living Will
Regulators found Citigroup to be the only bank with shortcomings in its 2021 resolution plans. The company has to submit a plan addressing these issues by January 2023. A review of Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) resolution plans for 2021 identified some data-related shortcomings. As a result, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have asked the company to present a plan addressing these issues by January 31, 2023.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks That Went from IPO Bubble-Busts to Comeback Candidates
Two Israel-focused businesses were part of 2020-2021’s start-up mania. After drastic crashes, however, JFrog and Monday.com could emerge as long-term winners. During the onset of COVID-19 in 2020-21, everybody and his uncle took to their trading apps to buy up speculative assets like there was no tomorrow. Tomorrow came, though, and the IPO bubble burst dramatically and destructively. If there’s any silver lining, it’s that depressed asset prices sometimes bring buying opportunities. Be sure to narrow your search to high-growth, high-conviction businesses, though – and there happen to be at least two Israel-focused companies with the potential to rise from the ashes and thrive in 2023.
tipranks.com
Canoo Up After CEO’s Insider Buy
Shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) soared in pre-market trading on Friday after the electric vehicle manufacturer’s Executive Chairman and CEO, Tony Aquila bought around 9 million shares at a price of $1.11 per share. As the above graphic indicates, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $4.9 million in the...
tipranks.com
Alan Lowenthal Sold TJX and BX Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove beneficial for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Alan Lowenthal’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. American politician Alan Stuart Lowenthal, the U.S. representative for California’s 47th congressional district, is an active trader of U.S. stocks, with...
tipranks.com
3 Travel and Leisure Stocks with Rebound Potential
Travel and leisure stocks can’t seem to catch a break. As recession fears become overblown, it’s the top travel plays that may be worthy bets to play a post-bear-market bounce. It’s been a rocky and muted recovery for many of the top travel and leisure stocks that fell...
tipranks.com
CEO Loads up on Ryan (NYSE:RYAN) Stock, Should You Follow?
Ryan Specialty’s CEO bagged shares worth about $11 million on Tuesday. This brings his total investment in RYAN stock to nearly $30.4 million this week. Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN), Patrick G. Ryan, has been raising his stakes in the company this week. Ryan is also the founder and owner of more than 10% of the company’s shares. The latest transaction is his fourth informative buy over the past seven days.
tipranks.com
Massive Insider Trading of Tenaya (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Spikes Investors’ Interest
Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics gained more than 16% as two corporate insiders bought TNYA stock for a total value of $50 million. Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) jumped more than 16% in yesterday’s extended trade after two corporate insiders disclosed having purchased TNYA stock worth $50 million. The biotechnology company develops therapies designed to treat heart disease.
tipranks.com
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
Unity Software stock was one of the biggest losers from this year’s market crash. Nonetheless, the stock is showing signs of a rebound, and its current price level likely presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has...
tipranks.com
PagSeguro Shares (NYSE:PAGS) Plunge after Earnings Report
Shares of Brazilian financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) are down over 19% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to its Q3 earnings report, which saw revenue grow by 45.3% year-over-year to R$4.04 billion. However, this was below analyst estimates of R$4.087 billion. In addition, earnings per...
tipranks.com
What Risks Does Coinbase Face Going Into 2023?
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) have plummeted ~82% so far this year and the crypto exchange faces various challenges as major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD), continue to spiral down. While investor interest in the crypto space has taken a hit at present, potential investors of Coinbase stock need to be...
Comments / 0