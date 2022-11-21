ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Chasten Buttigieg tells Boebert to ‘Get off Twitter’ after Colorado shooting

By Sarah Polus
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPguT_0jISM4vV00

Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, accused Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of encouraging the hate that led to Saturday’s deadly shooting in Colorado and told her to “Get off Twitter.”

Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured after a shooter, believed to be 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Calif. on Saturday night.

Boebert acknowledged the shooting in her home state shortly after news broke and called for an end to the violence.

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” she tweeted on Sunday morning. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

Chasten Buttigieg tweeted in response, “You encourage this type of hatred. Get off Twitter and start looking inward,” he wrote.

In a separate tweet , Buttigieg directly linked the GOP to violent rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.

“Republicans continue to run on and spread anti-LGBTQ ideology and hatred while refusing to lift a finger on gun violence. This is preventable, but only if they start seeing LGBTQ people as equals, and themselves as leaders,” he wrote.

Other Democrats joined Chasten in accusing Boebert of hypocrisy, including Rep.-elect Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the first openly LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to Congress.

“I am furious that members of Congress like Boebert have the f—ing audacity to say anything when they spread this hate constantly,” he tweeted .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
DELPHI, IN
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy