Read full article on original website
Related
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
livingetc.com
Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger
When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
livingetc.com
Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls
The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding
Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
livingetc.com
Should you put a rug under the dining table? We settle the debate that divides designers
Does a rug under the dining table work? It's a question that divides designers as they seek to balance substance and style in this part of the home. On the one hand, a rug under the dining table can create a little more luxury in a dining room and add softness and texture to a space typically characterized by hard surfaces and cold flooring. 'I'm actually ordering a rug for my dining room right now,' says French textile designer, Pierre Frey. 'I would definitely suggest putting a rug under a dining table as it creates an atmosphere and ambiance in a room.'
How To Clean AC Coils
Is your AC taking longer to cool a room or running more than usual? It may be time to clean the coils. Here are all the different ways to wash them.
Man Shares Hack on How to Get Perfect Paint Lines Every Time
They wont bleed when you pull the painters tape back!
CNET
Turn Off Your Lights and Save Money: Find Out How Much
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heating season is upon us and utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may be even higher depending on location.
livingetc.com
How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier
There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
CNET
Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Act fast: Keurig coffee makers are on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022
Right now, ahead of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can get 50% off Keurig coffee makers for the perfect cup of coffee in a pinch.
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Why A Rug Can Go In Almost Any Room, According To Design Expert Shea McGee
While area rugs can introduce coziness, pattern, and color, don't limit them to rooms with hardwood flooring. Here's why, according to design expert Shea McGee.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
Upworthy
Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot
Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
realhomes.com
Make light work of keeping hard floors sparkling with a three-in-one brush, vacuum and mop
When it comes to cleaning hard floors — whether it is tiles, wood or luxury vinyl — a mix of sweeping, vacuuming, and then mopping can get them sparkling clean. The brush and vacuum take care of all the loose bits of dust and dirt, and the wet mop washes away the ingrained grime and wet or dried spills.
myzeo.com
How to Fix Stained Teeth
Your teeth should be one of the features that give you confidence when you smile, but that’s not always the case. Stained teeth can make even the most confident smile look awful. This problem is common. If you want to avoid going to the dentist and risk having bleach...
Invest in healthier gums this Black Friday—take 32% off the Waterpik Aquarius on Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is ADA certified for gum care and is $32 off this Black Friday—get it for $68.
Get Jewelry Sparkling Again With a Little Help from Dawn Dish Soap
This stuff is like the ultimate cleaning silver bullet
The 9 Best Mold Removers of 2022
We like the RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and ability to clean a variety of surfaces.
House Digest
New York, NY
68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0