livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
livingetc.com

Should I 'float' my living room furniture? The how and why of moving your sofa away from the walls

The idea of floating furniture involves pulling furniture into the center of the room and away from the walls. In the right hands, it's a clever tool to create the feeling of more space and a useful zoning device. In the wrong ones, it can actually make a room feel more cramped and poorly designed. To get to the core of how to master the idea, we spoke to the interior designers who explain in what situation it might be best to use the floating furniture hack, and when it should be avoided.
Vice

Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding

Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
livingetc.com

Should you put a rug under the dining table? We settle the debate that divides designers

Does a rug under the dining table work? It's a question that divides designers as they seek to balance substance and style in this part of the home. On the one hand, a rug under the dining table can create a little more luxury in a dining room and add softness and texture to a space typically characterized by hard surfaces and cold flooring. 'I'm actually ordering a rug for my dining room right now,' says French textile designer, Pierre Frey. 'I would definitely suggest putting a rug under a dining table as it creates an atmosphere and ambiance in a room.'
House Digest

How To Clean AC Coils

Is your AC taking longer to cool a room or running more than usual? It may be time to clean the coils. Here are all the different ways to wash them.
CNET

Turn Off Your Lights and Save Money: Find Out How Much

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heating season is upon us and utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may be even higher depending on location.
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
CNET

Clogged Someone's Toilet and Don't See a Plunger? Here's What to Do

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. There are few more heart-sinking feelings than being at someone else's house and finding the toilet has clogged, especially during a busy holiday party. But don't worry -- you can fix it quickly and easily with some common household items, no plunger required.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Upworthy

Mom shares hilarious story about son's failed potty training and the comments are a laugh riot

Being a parent is a full-time job. From feeding and entertaining the little ones to teaching them how to stay clean, parenting requires one to wear many hats and comes with a lifetime supply of hilarious stories. Amanda Kitz, a mom on Tiktok, recently had one such funny tale to share about how her son's potty training was going. In a video that's been viewed over 3.2 million times since being uploaded to the platform, Kitz revealed how she had been trying to potty train her son Austin while he preferred to do his business everywhere but in the toilet.
myzeo.com

How to Fix Stained Teeth

Your teeth should be one of the features that give you confidence when you smile, but that’s not always the case. Stained teeth can make even the most confident smile look awful. This problem is common. If you want to avoid going to the dentist and risk having bleach...
Real Simple

The 9 Best Mold Removers of 2022

We like the RMR-86 Pro Instant Mold and Mildew Stain Remover because of its versatility, fast-acting formula, and ability to clean a variety of surfaces.
