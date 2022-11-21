ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Speed and lack of driving skills often lead to teenage deaths

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k6uev_0jISK3pW00

It started out as a double date like many others.

But it ended in tragedy.

Two teenage girls and their teenage boyfriends made plans to see a drive-in movie on a summer night and have hamburgers and fries afterwards.

One of the girls owned a new Mustang convertible that her mother had bought her for her 16th birthday. She let her boyfriend drive.

The boy had never driven a Mustang, an automobile with surging power up front and lightweight in the rear.

He decided to pass a pickup truck parked by the side of the road, maybe out of gas or maybe needing a boost.

In an instant, another vehicle seemingly appeared out of nowhere, throwing high-beam headlights in his direction. The boy swerved, running off the road and plunging over a 50-foot embankment.

One girl, the vehicle’s owner, was thrown out, while the car rolled over four times. She allegedly suffered a broken neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Graduation and prom would have to wait. Forever.

Others in the car suffered a few broken bones and some serious lacerations. Nothing life-threatening, though.

As for the driver, he simply walked away under his own power. The other couple was transported by ambulance to the nearest hospital. They were released a few days later.

All three were back in school within a week after the tragic mishap.

The night out for a movie and a hamburger ended inunspeakable grief.

The unfortunate mom tried to reconcile herself with her sorrow. But every time she looked at her daughter’s prom gown hanging unworn on the girl’s bedroom door, she cried.

These things just happen, she tried to console herself. But always to someone else. Not to us.

To many who knew the victims, the crash seemed like a cruel stroke of fate, a freak tragedy beyond anyone’s control. But it fit a common formula for teen deaths on USA’s roadways.

Put a 16-year-old boy or girl at the wheel of an automobile and send them out at night. Finally, let them travel fast, just to see what the vehicle will do on the open road. Seatbelts unbuckled.

Those common factors emerged in a study that examined deadly crashes involving 16- to 19-year-old drivers on the highway, especially at night, with more than two occupants in the car.

Some 3,500 teenagers died in teen-driven vehicles in the USA last year—a death toll topping that of any disease or injury for teens. The South proved to be the deadliest region of all.

More than two-thirds of fatal single-vehicle teen crashes involved nighttime driving or at least one passenger aged 16 to 19.

Nearly three-fourths of the drivers were male. And 16-year-old drivers were riskiest of all. Their rate of involvement in fatal crashes was nearly five times that of drivers ages 20 and older, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Meanwhile, new medical research helps explain why. The part of the brain that weighs risks and controls impulsive behavior isn’t fully developed until about age 25, according to the National Institute of Health.

Some state legislators and safety activists question whether 16-year-olds should be licensed to drive.

Sixteen-year-olds are far worse drivers than 17-, 18-, or 19-year-olds, statistics show. Tellingly, New Jersey, which has long barred 16-year-olds from having an unrestricted driver’s license, for years has had one of the lowest teen fatality rates in the country.

Other jurisdictions, too, have found the only sure way to cut the teen death total is to limit unsupervised driving by 16-year-olds. Seven states and the District of Columbia don’t give unrestricted licenses to anyone under 18. In Britain and Germany, teens can’t drive until ages 17 and 18, respectively.

On an average day in the USA, 10 teenagers are killed in teen-driven vehicles. Some days are far worse. Crashes that occurred on one of the deadliest days of 2003—Nov. 1—killed 26 teens.

Horrific as teenage deaths are, the collective response from their families is often one of grim acceptance. Jeffrey Runge, a former emergency room doctor who’s now head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, shudders to recall how some parents reacted to hearing their teens had just died in a crash.

“It was amazing how many people would say, ‘I guess it was just his time.’” Runge says.

The physician acknowledges that safety advocates here failed to adequately publicize what’s known about why teens die in crashes. State laws often don’t restrict behavior that’s linked to many teen fatalities.

“It looks like teens are just dying to drive,” Runge says, in way of trying to rationalize America’s senseless teen deaths on the highways. “And when they drive at night with other teens in the car, they’re taking their lives into their own hands.”

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Lootpress

Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently. Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.
allnurses.com

Wisconsin nurse amputated man's foot without orders

Specializes in Vents, Telemetry, Home Care, Home infusion. Has 45 years experience. RN amputates foot .... me thinks necrotic foot possibly fell off or cut during dressing change. ABC News. 11/10/2022. Quote. A nurse in Wisconsin has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s frostbitten foot...
DURAND, WI
Tracey Folly

Teen calls cops on drunk dad after repeatedly begging him not to drive

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Would you call the police on one of your own family members? That was the dilemma three of my young neighbors faced when their father wouldn't stop driving drunk. They tried everything to dissuade their dad from getting behind the wheel of his car, but their father wouldn't listen until finally, his oldest son had enough.
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment three Florida teens wake up to find stranger lurking at the foot of their bed during father-daughter retreat - girls started filming 'in case they were killed' and caught creepy intruder fleeing

Footage showed the moment three Florida teens woke up to find a stranger lurking at the foot of their bed while at a father-daughter retreat. The teens were staying in a cabin at the Circle F dude ranch in Lake Wales when one woke up to find an unknown man right by her bed at 4am on November 4. One of them decided to record the man 'in case they were killed.'
FLORIDA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Alabama?

Believe it or not, we spend way more time in our vehicles than we'd want to believe. People Have Surprisingly Deep Connections With Their Cars. Have you or someone you know ever given a vehicle a pet name?. There are actually people with vehicles who consider their cars their legit...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to teach teen daughter how to drive after the first time they practiced driving in traffic

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandfather taught my mother how to drive, which was ironic because my grandfather despised driving. He was always nervous behind the wheel and wasn't well-suited to instructing someone else on how to drive, especially my mother.
The Independent

Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed

A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
Lootpress

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

ELKVIEW, WV (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
TheDailyBeast

Walmart Killer Bought Gun Just House Before Slaughter

The 31-year-old Walmart supervisor who killed six coworkers at his Virginia store legally purchased the murder weapon, a 9mm handgun, just hours before the attack, and left behind a note in which he criticized his fellow employees for ridiculing him. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, Andre Bing wrote, “Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan…My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits.” Survivors of the shooting claimed that Bing had a reputation for being difficult and hostile, and that he appeared to specifically target certain individuals. While it’s not clear when Bing penned the note, he reportedly died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene of the crime.Read it at AP News
CHESAPEAKE, VA
generalaviationnews.com

Making one teen’s aviation dreams come true

There was a time when a kid could grab a ride down to the local airport, wander by an open hangar, and find themselves washing an airplane along with the owner. Or perhaps they helped with an oil change. Maybe they fitted a few inspection panels into place after the completion of an annual.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy