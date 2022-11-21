Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Registration Underway For Cadiz Christmas Parade
Registration is underway for the 2022 Cadiz Christmas Parade that is set for Saturday, December 3, in downtown Cadiz. The Cadiz Christmas Parade is sponsored by the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce, with Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner noting theme this year is all about hometown. Sumner says registration for...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Renames Burge Creek Bridge For Kyler
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Trigg County Fiscal Court and its magistrates took time this past Monday evening to address a smorgasbord of concepts involving the community. Among its most important — the renaming of the Burge Creek Bridge on the South Road, in honor of the late David Kyler.
wkdzradio.com
Brannon Retiring From Murray State Hutson School Of Ag
A well-respected Dean of an agriculture school in Kentucky will hang up his hat and retire at the end of 2022. Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Dr. Tony Brannon was recently recognized for his years of service by the Kentucky Ag Council. Dr. Brannon says he is...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot Draws Large Crowd
The annual Hopkinsville Turkey Trot drew a near-record crowd to downtown Hopkinsville Thanksgiving morning. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation officials reported more than 1,250 people turned out to run or walk the 5-k route along the Hopkinsville Rail Trail Thursday morning. Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the event has become a fun tradition to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.
wkdzradio.com
Five People Selected For Todd County Hall Of Fame
Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Woman Killed in Hopkins County Crash
A Dawson Springs woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Hopkins County Tuesday. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of Hanson Road near Jones Road just after 1:15 Tuesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they determined a vehicle driven by 33-year old Cheara R. Scott was involved in a one-vehicle wreck.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Chamber Seeking Public’s Help To Brighten Hospital Rooms
The Trigg County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will partner with the community to add some holiday decorations to rooms at Trigg County Hospital and Shady Lawn Nursing Home. Chamber Membership Director Beth Sumner says this is the second year for the Trim the Tree event. Sumner says the event will...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Says Be On The Lookout For Crime This Holiday
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is reminding the public to be on the lookout for crimes this holiday season. Acree says his department is responding to a variety of crimes this year, with the key message to report suspicious activity. Acree says suspicious activity can be reported to Trigg County...
wkdzradio.com
Woman’s Vehicle Stolen While Checking On A Motor Vehicle Accident
A woman reported her vehicle stolen after stopping to help a man involved in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Oak Grove Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman stopped after a car ran off the road just before the eastbound exit for Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges
A man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop in Oak Grove Wednesday morning. Oak Grove Police say 45-year-old Nicholas Lecorps was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for excessive window tint and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Lecorps...
wkdzradio.com
U-Haul Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A U-Haul truck was reported stolen Tuesday afternoon and the name on the contract for the rental was allegedly forged. Hopkinsville Police say the suspect used someone else’s name and forged their signature on the contract to rent the truck and trailer then never returned it. The suspect also allegedly took a laptop and other items from the victim.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged After Child Found Outside Alone
A Crofton man was charged after his child was found alone on East Princeton Street in Crofton Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a 3-year-old found alone outside not properly dressed and wearing soiled clothing. During the investigation, The child’s father 28-year-old Brank Shelton contacted law enforcement and wanted to report the child missing.
Comments / 0