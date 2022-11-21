Read full article on original website
Cardano's Major Blockchain Metric Eyes Significant Increase, Here's What Happened
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Here's XRP's Value Proposition, According to John Deaton
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price
Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.
Bitcoin Index Shows “Extreme Fear,” Here’s Why It May Be Good Sign
Here's What Your MetaMask Crypto Wallet Knows About You
MetaMask is the most popular on-chain wallet in the Web3 segment; typically it is called the alternative of choice to centralized cryptocurrency services. That is why the recent privacy policy update of ConsenSys, a parent company of MetaMask, makes the industry concerned. MetaMask wallet might share your IP with its...
LUNC Tax Burn Hype Fades, Here's What's Going On
Millions of SHIB to Be Gifted During Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Japan's major crypto exchange, BITPoint, is reportedly set to begin trading Shiba Inu token (SHIB). SHIB will start quoting there on Nov. 30 under its usual ticker. In addition to the news of the listing of Shiba Inu token, BITPoint has announced a themed gift campaign. As part of the promotion, the exchange will give away millions of SHIBs to its old and new customers.
U.Today Is Now Included as Top 3 News Outlet on CoinTracking
U.Today has been placed in the top three among the best cryptocurrency news outlets listed by CoinTracking portfolio tracker and tax reporting tool. The service is used by a variety of traders and investors, including institutional-grade clients, that manage or work with whale-tier portfolios. CoinTracking is the industry-leading taxing and...
Litecoin (LTC) Jumps 29%, Here’s What Propelled This Surge
Crypto Is Dead, Says Mizuho’s Senior Analyst
Sad Story Behind Bankruptcy of Alameda Research and FTX
Crypto Wallet SafePal Registers Spike in Registration Count
Backed by the largest cryptocurrency ecosystem Binance (BNB), on-chain digital asset wallet SafePal sees an enormous spike of new users as trust in centralized entities vanishes. SafePal decentralized wallet witnesses record sign-ups According to the statement shared by SafePal, the service witnesses record numbers of new users incoming following FTX...
Coinlist That Suffered from 3AC Crash Halts Withdrawals, Here's What Is Known
Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu has spread the word that another cryptocurrency platform has paused deposits and withdrawals. Coinlist, the biggest crypto platform for crowdfunding, stated that customers' funds are safe, naming the reason, which, Wu hints, might just not be true. Here's why Coinlist has frozen withdrawals.
Here's Why LINK Price Spiked in 24 Hours: Details
Ethereum Now 62% Dependent on Amazon, Decentralization Under Threat?
The dependence of the Ethereum network on Amazon's web services continues to worsen. According to the Etherenodes portal, 62.7% of all Ethereum nodes in data centers are hosted by Amazon. Meanwhile, back in August, that number was 52%. With Hetzner, which initiated an anti-crypto policy and is currently the second...
Popular Ethereum Wallet Addresses Major Controversy
Popular Ethereum wallet MetaMask has addressed a recent controversy surrounding ConsenSys’s privacy policy update in a recent statement. It says that the update announced by the leading Ethereum-focused software company doesn’t actually result in more intrusive data collection. Furthermore, the company stressed that it wasn’t the result of...
Ripple CTO Says Bitcoin Doesn't Deliver on Its Main Pitch
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, has opined that Bitcoin has failed to deliver on its main pitch of being your own bank. His criticism comes in response to a Vitalik Buterin quote posted on Twitter. The Canadian programmer stressed the importance of removing intermediaries, arguing that blockchain would put Uber out of a job and let taxi drivers work directly with their customers.
CRV Price Goes 80% Crazy During Aave Attack, Here's What You Should Know
