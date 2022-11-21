Some forecasters are predicting a big winter when it comes to snowfall. But will be enough to make this all-time list?. Over the last 24 hours, we officially got our first snowfall of the season here in the Capital Region. Will this early start mean a big winter of snow ahead? The last couple of have been a little underwhelming when it comes to snowfall, but in recent memory, we have also had some above-average winters. Like any other weather event, totals go up or down and it all really is just a game of chance.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO