Thanksgiving Travel Levels Expected to Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
( image: www.NewsRoom.AAA.com ) Holiday travel is expected to be heavy for the Thanksgiving weekend. AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over 2021, which brings travel back to about 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Officials say this year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started its tracking in 2000.
Minnesota Jobless Rate Continues at Historic Lows
Minnesota’s unemployment rate remains historically low. The statewide jobless rate in October was 2.1%, up one-tenth of a point from September, but over the month, Minnesota’s labor force participation rate inched down one-tenth of a point to 68%, with the national rate also going down one-tenth of a point to 62.2%.
MN Farm Bureau President Reviews Annual Convention Topics
There were plenty of topics up for discussion at the recent 104th Annual Meeting of the Minnesota Farm Bureau. MFB President Dan Glessing, dairy producer from the Howard Lake and Waverly area, says there were some familiar topics at this year’s annual meeting. He says discussions included relieving tax pressure on farmers and efforts to strengthen rural communities.
License Center to Conduct REAL ID Information Session
Officials with the Wright County License Center will host a REAL ID informational session next week. The session is planned for Tuesday, November 29th from 4:30 to 6 PM in Room 1103 of the Wright County Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Buffalo). There have been multiple delays in the...
Mn DNR Offers Free Entrance to State Parks Friday
The Minnesota DNR is again offering free entrance to state parks on Black Friday. Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says ‘free park day’ waives the vehicle permit requirement to all 75 state parks and trails in Minnesota, giving people a chance to get out and see the parks, get some exercise and work off that Thanksgiving dinner.
Fair Warning: MN DPS Targeting Impaired Driving Through Final Weeks of the Year
Expect to see plenty of law enforcement presence on the roadways through the holiday season and through the end of the year. Mike Hanson, director of the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says they are putting a substantial amount of additional law enforcement resources on the road working with some 300 participating agencies across the state.
“Free Park Friday” Today (Friday) at Minnesota State Parks
Minnesotans can walk off their Thanksgiving meals for free in all state parks today (Friday). Fort Snelling State Park naturalist Kao Thao says there are many benefits from being outdoors. He says studies show that a person who is walking, getting some fresh air outdoors instead of just stuck at...
Medical Community Responds to RSV, Influenza and COVID Spikes
Minnesota hospitals are seeing a surge of serious cases of RSV, Influenza and COVID in this early winter season, and medical officials are asking Minnesotans to follow the same first-line precautions as during the pandemic: wash hands, wear masks in public spaces and stay home if you’re sick. Dr....
Joyce Marie Stocke
Age 71, formerly of Buffalo and Maple Grove, passed away November 21st. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 26th from 3 to 5 PM at the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Joyce Stocke will be held Sunday, November 27th at 2 PM at The Buffalo Covenant Church. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Mary E. Schultz
Age 94 of South Haven, passed away November 23rd at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM until time of services at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services for Mary Schultz will be held Tuesday, November 29th at 11 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Annandale. Arrangements were made with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. Online information and the funeral webcast at; www.dingmannfuneral.com.
2022 Wright County Area Girls Hockey Preview
The Girls Hockey season is under way, and right here on AM 1360 KRWC, krwc1360.com and our app. we will have all the best coverage of girls hockey in Wright County once again this year. Below is a season preview. Let’s Play Hockey! Teams listed in alphabetical order. Buffalo...
Savino “Bud” Ranallo
Age 93 of Richfield, formerly of Loretto, passed away November 17th. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2nd from 4 to 8 PM at Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Savino Ranallo will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Loretto. Interment with military honors will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
Richard “Dick” Salonek
Age 85 of Montrose, passed away November 21st. Visitation will be held on Friday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Dick Salonek will be held Friday, November 25th at 11 AM at the St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church of rural Delano. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Iten Funeral Home of Delano.
