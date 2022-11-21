Age 93 of Richfield, formerly of Loretto, passed away November 17th. Visitation will be held Friday, December 2nd from 4 to 8 PM at Iten Funeral Home in Delano. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian burial for Savino Ranallo will be held Saturday, December 3rd at 11 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Loretto. Interment with military honors will be at the church cemetery. Arrangements with Iten Funeral Home in Delano.

RICHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO