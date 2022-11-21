Read full article on original website
Iowa DOT Roadside Chat – Relax, don’t do it, when you really want to floor it
(Ames, Iowa/Iowa Dept. of Transportation) – The holiday season can bring on a whole new level of stress. The joy of the season can sometimes be overcome by the pressure. If you’re rushing around to complete your holiday “to-do” list, don’t try to save time by driving aggressively.
If you’re hanging holiday lights, check the labels to avoid a fire
(Radio Iowa) – With Thanksgiving behind us now, some Iowans started decorating their houses for Christmas this afternoon, though others may wait until December to start decking the halls. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says those colorful lights can be a beautiful accent to your house, but they can also pose a serious fire hazard. “When you’re going to be decorating outside, make sure the lights that you use are approved by a testing laboratory and that they’re rated for outdoor use,” Vaspis says. “That is really critical.”
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the state’s consumers to “Be Loyal, Buy Local.” “It’s just a special day where we get to put the spotlight on small business and say we recognize how important you are,” Armstrong says. “We really want to encourage people to get out and support you this holiday season but really every day is Small Business Saturday.”
Shenandoah commercial bldg. structure fire – streets closed for fire op’s
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – Firefighters were on the scene this (Wednesday) morning of a structure fire in a commercial building in the 200 block of S. Maple Street. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 10:37-p.m., Tuesday. Upon arrival a large single story brick building had heavy smoke showing. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly push back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls. Officials say crews were expected to be on scene and for much of the day.
Bobcat population doing well in Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and D-N-R wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. “Bobcat populations are doing very well across the southern part of Iowa, the extreme western part of Iowa, and they’re continuing to expand northward up through eastern Iowa,” he says. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. “The bobcats story is a happy one. Their numbers are stable to increasing in almost all counties of Iowa that have ideal habitat, which is typically early successional forest and in fields, natural grass fields, that sort of thing where there’s a good prey abundance,” Evelsizer says.
Railroad strike could halt coal shipments, impact electricity supply
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal if, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
Iowa Governor signs Harvest (transportation) Extension Proclamation
DES MOINES – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Tuesday, signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
Racing and Gaming moving closer to horse racing study
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is reviewing two proposals to conduct a study of the horse racing industry in the state. Racing and Gaming administrator, Brian Ohorilkoh says they hope to make a selection in January. “That study will last will be conducted throughout the rest of the winter in spring, and be presented in the summer of 2023,” he says. Ohorilkoh says the study has a simple goal.
Watch for signs of dementia at the dinner table
(Radio Iowa) – If it’s been a while since you’ve seen an older relative, Iowans may be noticing certain signs over the long holiday weekend in how they’re acting that might indicate the start of a problem. Megan Benzing, program manager for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says it’s supposed to be a joyful time of thanksgiving, but it’s also an opportunity to take note of potential warning signs which may warrant further action.
Cass County Sheriff’s report: 11/23/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday afternoon, reported four recent arrests. On Sunday (11/20), deputies arrested 39-year-old Tawnya Larsen, of Audubon, for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was later released on her own recognizance (ROR) Last Saturday, 29-year-old Morgan Beauchamp, of Atlantic, for OWI 1st Offense....
Cass Health Providers See Increase in Influenza Cases
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Cass Health officials are informing the public today that there has been a notable increase of influenza cases. According to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Elaine Berry, “Over the last three to four days, we have seen a substantial number of patients with upper respiratory illnesses and confirmed cases of influenza.”
New state medical director has diverse experience, from engineering to family practice
(Radio Iowa) – After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in undergrad at the University of Iowa in biomedical engineers and went on to pursue my masters in public health with a focus on environmental and occupational health and my medical degree at St. Georges University,” Kruse says.
Regents trying to find cause of enrollment drop
(Radio Iowa) – The Board of Regents is trying to solve the puzzle on what’s causing the drop in student enrollment at the three state universities. The Board’s Jason Pontious discussed the issue at their meeting earlier this month. He says one mystery is why the number of students going to college after graduating high school started to drop before the pandemic. “The the population here that has the lowest college going rate are white males who qualify for free and reduced price lunch,” he says. Pontious says they reached out to schools looking for answers.
A 4th recount for an Iowa House seat
(Radio Iowa) – A G-O-P candidate for a seat in the Iowa legislature will seek another recount of her race. Last week, ALL of the ballots in Scott County were fed into a machine for a recount, but the machine kept jamming, so the ballots were recounted by hand on Thursday. A final machine count was done Friday. The result flipped the outcome of the Iowa House District 81 race to Democrat Craig Cooper of Davenport — by a six vote margin. Republican Luana Stoltenberg watched last week’s recount in the Scott County Auditor’s office.
Iowa State wins overtime thriller over Villanova
Iowa State gave up a second half lead but made some big plays in overtime to take down Villanova 81-79 in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland on Thanksgiving Day. Gabe Kalscheur hit five three-pointers on the day, including a big one in the overtime session...
