U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Holiday weekend weather for shopping, travel in Central Virginia
Here's what kind of weather can be expected throughout Central Virginia for the remainder of the holiday weekend.
Inside Nova
'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more
Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
Central Virginia winter weather projections with John Bernier
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is time now for my 39th annual Winter Outlook for Central Virginia. Secretly stashed away for days — had to remember where I hid it from everyone — it is time to reveal how I predict the winter will evolve for us. We will stay away from the huge technical […]
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar nears December, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to prep for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Virginia.
Inside Nova
Arlington Independent Media inks deal for space in county facility
Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
Inside Nova
De Ferranti to represent Arlington Board on Va. Assn. of Counties
Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24. Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
NBC12
14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One family’s Thanksgiving was abruptly interrupted by a house fire. Fire officials say the fire happened in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road just after 5 p.m. A neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof of the home.
Inside Nova
'Court tennis' debut draws a royal visitor to Vienna
Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
chathamstartribune.com
VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
WTOP
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon
Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
WSLS
When to leave to beat holiday traffic jams on I-81; Peak travel times in Virginia
VIRGINIA – Road work and an influx of travelers could make for a travel nightmare this holiday season. “It’s going to be a very busy weekend on the roadways,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson Morgan Dean. Peak travel days are Wednesday and Sunday with 1.3 million Virginia drivers...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
