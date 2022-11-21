ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

'Tis the season: Northern Virginia tree lightings, Santa visits, Christmas parades and more

Looking for ways to usher in the holiday season? Dozens of parades, tree lightings, holiday markets and visits with Santa are happening across Northern Virginia this season. Rocking Around the Boardwalk Holiday Walk of Lights. Nov. 26 to Dec. 31. Neabsco Regional Park, 15125 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. pwcva.gov/department/neabsco-regional-park/. Prince William...
VIRGINIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah

Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
STRASBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Independent Media inks deal for space in county facility

Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

De Ferranti to represent Arlington Board on Va. Assn. of Counties

Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24. Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?

- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
NORFOLK, VA
Inside Nova

Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions

The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

14 evacuated after Thanksgiving house fire in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One family’s Thanksgiving was abruptly interrupted by a house fire. Fire officials say the fire happened in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road just after 5 p.m. A neighbor notified the family after they saw flames coming from the roof of the home.
STAFFORD, VA
Inside Nova

'Court tennis' debut draws a royal visitor to Vienna

Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
VIENNA, VA
chathamstartribune.com

VDOT: Winter is coming and crews are prepared

The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: Winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia

Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
SUFFOLK, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE

