Kearny, NJ

Thrillist

Christmas Events and Winter Wonderlands Within 2 Hours of NYC

It’s the most wonderful time of the year when streets are decked with boughs of holly for month-long Christmas activities with Santa and mulled wine. This holiday season, along with festivities happening in New York City, head outside of the five boroughs for whimsical light shows and more that make for a great city escape while spending quality time with loved ones. From timeless musicals and winter wonderlands, here are fun and unique Christmas activities to enjoy within 2 hours of NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok Rebbe to Spend Shabbos in Boro Park

Chassidim of the Toldos Avrohom Yitzchok rebbe are excitedly preparing to spend Shabbos in Boro Park with their rebbe, who arrived in New York for his annual visit to be mechazek his chassidim. In addition, the rebbe’s grandchild is getting married on Sunday night. The rebbe landed on Monday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Thanksgiving Day Fire Claims Two Lives at Bronx Apartment Building

Two people have died following an early morning apartment fire in the Bronx, according to New York City fire officials. The FDNY was called to Harrison Avenue in the Morris Heights section just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday about a fire on the second floor of an apartment building. Rescuers transported four people to the hospital and eventually put the flames under control, authorities said.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Tractor trailer slams into overpass in Queens

NEW YORK -- A tractor trailer slammed into an overpass in Queens on Wednesday morning.It happened on the Jackie Robinson Parkway near the Metropolitan Avenue exit in Kew Gardens.The impact sheared off the top of the trailer, leaving debris on the truck and the roadway.There's no word on the extent of the damage to the overpass.No injuries were reported.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Penn. Man Arrested on Thanksgiving at Newark Airport for Loaded Handgun: TSA

Transportation Security Administration officers stopped and arrested a man with a loaded gun at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thanksgiving Day. According to TSA, the man from Delaware County, Pennsylvania, had a 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag at Terminal C. The man, who wasn't identified, was the third person arrested this month at EWR for having a gun somewhere in their possession, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

New Hotel and Casino in Coney Island

Thor Equities shared on Instagram (here) that they have partnered with Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation, and Legends. They submitted plans for a casino and hotel in Coney Island. Do the people in Coney Island want a casino or do they want a shopping center and regular community stores?
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Thanksgiving 2022: Here’s what’s open and closed in NYC

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This year, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24. The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition now in its 96th year, will showcase unique artistry and craftsmanship in the city with giant balloons, elaborate floats and some talented entertainers. The iconic holiday event route steps off at 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

