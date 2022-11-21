ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRzNX_0jISIJwJ00

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found a 16-year-old boy shot to death Sunday afternoon.

The Hopewell Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Poplar Street just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Upon arrival officers found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, with what they believed to be gunshot wounds. Tyrae was pronounced dead by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

Less than two weeks ago, officers responded to a shooting in the same block in which 40 spent bullet casings were found. The Nov. 10 shooting left one person injured, and two houses and two cars were hit.

Person injured in shooting, over 40 shots fired in Hopewell

The homicide is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit and Field Services personnel. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Hopewell man arrested after hours-long barricade situation

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man is in police custody after a barricade situation early Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of South 14th Avenue for reports of a man with a gun at around 4:17 a.m. Police say that man barricaded himself inside his home with two children and another adult.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

73-year-old man dies in head-on crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A 73-year-old Prince George man died Thursday night in a crash in the 10700 block of Hines Road. The Prince George Police Department says a Mercedes was traveling southbound around 8:20 p.m. when it struck a Volkswagen head-on. The driver of the Volkswagen, identified Wednesday...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Woman arrested in connection to deadly Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly shooting in the city’s northside on Monday. On Nov. 21, around 4:16 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tynisa Tony, 29, of Richmond on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

62K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy