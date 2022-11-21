Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found a 16-year-old boy shot to death Sunday afternoon.

The Hopewell Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of Poplar Street just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Upon arrival officers found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, with what they believed to be gunshot wounds. Tyrae was pronounced dead by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

Less than two weeks ago, officers responded to a shooting in the same block in which 40 spent bullet casings were found. The Nov. 10 shooting left one person injured, and two houses and two cars were hit.

The homicide is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Unit and Field Services personnel. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

