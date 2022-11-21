Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
Enjoy a winter wonderland at EFCU
Take a big helping of twinkling lights, throw in a dash or dozens of colorful ornaments, add a pinch of nostalgia from yesteryear and you get something from the folks at Edwards Federal Credit Union. The credit union, 39963 10th St. West, in Palmdale, is once again displaying a model...
Antelope Valley Press
Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave
MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
Antelope Valley Press
Hark! Valley welcomes holiday season
PALMDALE — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, so it’s time to start thinking of the next holiday events. Reservations are open for Santa’s Wonderland at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
Antelope Valley Press
Barger holds Day of Giving in the AV
LANCASTER — Hundreds of seniors received a free Thanksgiving meal a day early thanks to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s annual Day of Giving service event, which supported meal prep and food distributions in her district. The service event took place at four community sites, on Wednesday,...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD agrees to pay for consultant
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year. The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and...
Antelope Valley Press
No Thursday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 24, because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Thursday, there will also be no newspaper. Friday’s edition will be delivered, as usual. Today’s edition includes the comics and puzzles that would normally go in the Thursday paper. It also contains Thursday’s Valley Life page. Thank you for continuing to read the Antelope Valley Press. We wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving!
Antelope Valley Press
Gathering like family for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER — About 200 people turned out for a “family-style” Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday night, at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, hosted by Esperanza Marroquin of Marro Real Estate. “We had a very successful event,” she said.
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
3 Dogs Perish Inside Burning RV Parked on Residential Street
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A recreational vehicle erupted into flames killing three dogs inside on the 7900 block of North Radford Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, Sunday, Nov. 20. The Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of an auto fire at...
signalscv.com
Body found near Railroad Ave. Metrolink station
A body was found on Monday near the Metrolink station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m., according to Lt. Mohrhoff, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Mohrhoff said deputies were called to the scene to assist the Los Angeles County Fire...
Antelope Valley Press
Hazmat team responds to spill at Lockheed
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazardous Material teams were called to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, adjacent Air Force Plant 42, on Monday, for a chemical spill, Department officials said. Fire Department squads arrived at about 12:40 p.m., at 1011 Lockheed Way, and the hazardous materials...
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
iebusinessdaily.com
Shopping center sells for $8.4 million
A 20,600-square-foot neighborhood retail center in Chino has been sold. Chino Village sold recently for $8.4 million, along with 2.5 acres of open space next door that is ripe for development, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive marketed the property at 4103 Riverside Drive and represented...
KTLA.com
Victorville neighborhood on alert after brutal broad daylight attack on gardener
A gardener working at a Victorville home was viciously attacked by a wanted felon with a box cutter who was walking in the neighborhood. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. The homeowner, James...
Human remains found in rubble of one of 2 Los Angeles fires
Remains of a man were found in the rubble of one of two major fires in Los Angeles during the weekend, authorities said Sunday.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
Antelope Valley Press
Woman charged in robberies
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
vvng.com
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville. It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.
theavtimes.com
Man hospitalized after being shot in Palmdale
PALMDALE – A man is in critical condition after being shot Monday afternoon during a possible domestic dispute in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to the 37400 block of Sierra Highway where they found the victim in the street with a gunshot wound, Lt. Derrick Alfred said at a news conference at the scene.
