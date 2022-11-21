ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

PIX11

Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
nj1015.com

Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there

People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
nomadlawyer.org

Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey

“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey

Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
okcheartandsoul.com

Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey

“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
PATERSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

