2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Wow! Is This Really Our Signature Food Here in New Jersey?
Now before you get the impression that I dislike saltwater taffy, I don't. I really enjoy saltwater taffy. In fact, my wife introduced me to chocolate-covered saltwater taffy, which if you have never tried it, is delicious. In a recent article from Far and Wide, they highlighted the best signature...
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
Black Friday shoppers flock to American Dream mall in New Jersey
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Shoppers across New Jersey are on the hunt for bargain deals this Black Friday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon was at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, where shoppers lined up early Friday morning before the doors opened to kick off the holiday shopping season. She chatted with Paul Ghermezian, a board […]
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
David Portnoy’s New Jersey pizza reviews that got 7+ ratings
If you own a pizzeria in New Jersey and you want it to be a hit, get a positive review from David Portnoy. If the Barstool Sports founder gives your place a positive review, there could be lines out the door and up the block. So I figured with the...
NJ.com
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
These Are The New Jersey Pizza Shops You Must-Try in 2023
I love talking about pizza. It's one of my favorite foods. Best of New Jersey just put together a list of the pizza places throughout the Garden State that you must try in 2023. Here are just a few that made the list:. *DeLorenzo's Pizza in Robbinsville. Great choice. I...
The Genuinely Surprising News About Credit Scores Here In New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Another Rate Hike For People Who Drive From New Jersey To New York City!
Port Authority, how dare you!? I know you are sick and tired of hearing about price hikes, but I’d rather give you all the information than make you find out the hard way. If you work from home, this news does not apply to you. Do you want to...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
nomadlawyer.org
Go Skinny Dipping at Gunnison Beach, New Jersey
“Clothing optional!”. There are not many places that live up to such a. motto but Gunnison beach is one such spot. Located on the iconic Sandy Hook barrier split on the New Jersey shore, this is the state’s only legal nude beach. Since it is on federal land, it is managed by National Park Service.
The One Word That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Weirdest Slang Word Ever
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Very Nice! It’s New Jersey’s Best Motel in Wildwood Crest
In a previous story, we talked about the most luxurious "hotel" in New Jersey. This time around we are talking about the best "motel" in the Garden State. Before we talk about the actual location let's look at the difference between a motel and a hotel. According to Google "Size:...
This Place is Considered the "Bermuda Triangle" of New Jersey
In 1960, the Round Valley Reservoir, located in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County, New Jersey, was built, when the New Jersey Water Authority built two massive dams and flooded a big valley.
94.5 PST
Popular discount grocer ready to open another New Jersey store
Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is continuing its expansion in New Jersey with the announcement of the grand opening of a new Brick location; the grand opening will be on Dec. 8. The store is located at 780 NJ-70, Brick, NJ O8723. With its national expansion continuing, Aldi...
Dear New Jersey Italians, Gravy is Only Used On Turkey
Here's an important PSA to remember this Thanksgiving. This week, you've been busy preparing your Thanksgiving feast. Your shopping cart was probably filled with cranberry sauce, fixings for stuffing, vegetables, a turkey, and gravy. The only acceptable use of the word gravy is to describe what goes on top of...
The Absolute Best Most Delicious Fudge In New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There's nothing quite like getting some candy while you're at the Jersey Shore!. I absolutely love walking through candy shops along the Seaside Heights boardwalk, as well as the Point Pleasant boardwalk. Maybe you're the same way, but I just ogle over the cases of fresh chocolate, salt water taffy,...
okcheartandsoul.com
Fetty Wap hosts Thanksgiving giveaway in hometown of Paterson, New Jersey
“Sweet Yamz” is the name of Fetty Wap‘s latest single, but it also doubles as the name of his recent Thanksgiving giveaway. Hosted Tuesday in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey, the Sweet Yamz giveaway — a partnership with Fetty’s family, frequent collaborator Monty and Dr. Mills, principal of College Achieve Paterson — provided residents with free food and groceries ahead of turkey day. Hot 97’s DJ Drewski, a New Jersey native, was on the 1s and 2s.
