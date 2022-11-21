ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playmaker Antonio Williams to Make Rivalry Debut for Tigers

View the original article to see embedded media. Antonio Williams will play in the Palmetto Bowl for the first time in his career Saturday at noon. But it won't be for the team that resides 15 minutes from his hometown of Irmo. The freshman receiver debuts in the rivalry wearing orange and playing in front of the home crowd at Memorial Stadium.
