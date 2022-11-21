Read full article on original website
Looks Like Bills Mafia is Ready To Invade Detroit on Thanksgiving
We know that Buffalo Bills fans travel extremely well. This has always been the case but has been even more prevalent over the last several years, as the Bills have become one of the best teams in the NFL. Outside of the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and New York...
Stefon Diggs Brings Young Bills Fan on Field Pregame to Play Catch
The Buffalo Bills are playing their second straight game at Ford Field in five days, as they play at the Detroit Lions for the traditional 12:30 pm game on Thanksgiving. This is the third time in four seasons the Bills have played on Thanksgiving. If Buffalo can win they would become the first NFL team to win all three Thanksgiving Day time slots, since the league introduced the night game on Turkey Day back in 2006.
Drake Causes a Stir With His Teddy Bear Coat at Toronto Raptors Game
Drake caused a stir with his unique fashion choice at a Toronto Raptors game this week. On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Drake rocked a comfy teddy bear coat courtside at a Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets game and caught everybody's eye. Drizzy's cream-colored coat features a hoodie and two furry teddy bears attached to the front. The coat, which reportedly resells at $1,700 to $1 million for a vintage one, was designed by Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is famous for designing teddy bear-themed coats.
Tre’Davious White Is Active and Will Play Today Against the Lions
The Buffalo Bills are about to play in their third Thanksgiving Day game in four years and every one of those Turkey Day games has been in each of the three timeslots. This year, the Bills will play at the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Kickoff is at 12:30 pm.
Former Bills Head Coach Openly Rooted Against Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by with a win on Thanksgiving afternoon but there was one person who was in Detroit that surprisingly was actively rooting for the Bills to lose. So why would the man who led the Buffalo Bills for two seasons want to openly support the team the Bills are playing? It all comes down to family. Rex's son Seth Ryan is the assistant wide receiver coach for the Lions.
New Viral Song About Buffalo, New York Legend [WATCH]
The Buffalo Bills have won their last two games! Although the Bills now are facing some big injuries on both sides of the ball, they are sitting at 8-3 and getting plenty of attention from around the leaugue. As the Buffalo Bills get ready for their next game this Thursday...
Crosby scores again against Flyers to lead Pittsburgh to win
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Poehling had two goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the Philadelphia Flyers their ninth straight loss with a 4-1 victory on Friday. Sidney Crosby and Josh Archibald also scored in Pittsburgh’s fifth consecutive victory. Teddy Blueger had three assists, and Tristan Jarry made 29 saves.
Why USMNT should gain confidence from disappointing draw with England
AL KHOR, Qatar — The last time the U.S. men’s national team was here, sitting in a sweaty locker room after a World Cup draw with England, the editors at the New York Post were concocting a headline that accurately captured America’s delight. “USA WINS 1-1,” the...
