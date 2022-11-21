The Buffalo Bills are playing their second straight game at Ford Field in five days, as they play at the Detroit Lions for the traditional 12:30 pm game on Thanksgiving. This is the third time in four seasons the Bills have played on Thanksgiving. If Buffalo can win they would become the first NFL team to win all three Thanksgiving Day time slots, since the league introduced the night game on Turkey Day back in 2006.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO