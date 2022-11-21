ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Power 93.7 WBLK

Stefon Diggs Brings Young Bills Fan on Field Pregame to Play Catch

The Buffalo Bills are playing their second straight game at Ford Field in five days, as they play at the Detroit Lions for the traditional 12:30 pm game on Thanksgiving. This is the third time in four seasons the Bills have played on Thanksgiving. If Buffalo can win they would become the first NFL team to win all three Thanksgiving Day time slots, since the league introduced the night game on Turkey Day back in 2006.
BUFFALO, NY
Drake Causes a Stir With His Teddy Bear Coat at Toronto Raptors Game

Drake caused a stir with his unique fashion choice at a Toronto Raptors game this week. On Wednesday (Nov. 23), Drake rocked a comfy teddy bear coat courtside at a Toronto Raptors Vs. Brooklyn Nets game and caught everybody's eye. Drizzy's cream-colored coat features a hoodie and two furry teddy bears attached to the front. The coat, which reportedly resells at $1,700 to $1 million for a vintage one, was designed by Moroccan-French artist Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is famous for designing teddy bear-themed coats.
Former Bills Head Coach Openly Rooted Against Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by with a win on Thanksgiving afternoon but there was one person who was in Detroit that surprisingly was actively rooting for the Bills to lose. So why would the man who led the Buffalo Bills for two seasons want to openly support the team the Bills are playing? It all comes down to family. Rex's son Seth Ryan is the assistant wide receiver coach for the Lions.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

