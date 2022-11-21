ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

King Charles III Sticking With Green Agenda Despite His New Role

King Charles III has made his priorities as monarch perfectly clear as he seeks to put his unique eco-stamp on Britain. He wants a slimmed-down, efficient royal family that’s not too much of a burden on the U.K.’s finances, and that vision will come into clear focus on May 6, during the new king’s coronation.
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires.

