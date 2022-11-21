Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Derby Street Store Reveals Olympic Champion Meet & Greet is Happening Next Week!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Dog-Friendly Fundraiser in Marshfield Announces Surprise GuestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
After ‘productive’ meeting with Giants, Jon Morosi expects Aaron Judge to sign within 'next two weeks’
Free-agent outfielder and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge reportedly had a “productive meeting” with Giants ownership Tuesday in San Francisco and is expected to sign before the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin December 4th in San Diego.
Milwaukee Brewers might not jettison everyone with Willy Adames news
Payroll has been an important factor in the Milwaukee Brewers’ decisions throughout recent history. After all, their decision to trade Josh Hader at the deadline, and effectively torpedo their chances of reaching the postseason, was based more on the financial aspect of the equation than anything else. Those deals...
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever
Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox are starting to make moves. Boston opened the day Wednesday by making its first free agent signing of the 2022 offseason as it signed former New York Mets left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a team option for the 2024 season. Rodriguez...
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Red Sox Acquire Ex-Yankees Prospect in Trade With Pirates
This prospect was once one of the hottest hitters in New York's farm system, before he was traded away in 2021
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
Dodgers News: Aaron Judge recruitment, Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2022-23 offseason with about $100 million to play with, pre-luxury tax threshold, and the Winter Meetings Dec. 5-7 represent the unofficial beginning to their big game hunting. Currently, the Dodgers’ market lacks clarity, which is surprising considering how much money there is to...
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
Turnto10.com
Joely Rodriguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract
(WJAR) — Joely Rodriguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. It includes a team option for 2024. Rodriguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout. The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4...
Yardbarker
How Red Sox's First Signing Impacts Rest Of Offseason Plans
The Boston Red Sox dipped into the free-agent market for the first time on Wednesday, bolstering one of the weakest groups on the roster. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez on a one-year deal for $2 million guaranteed plus incentives and a club option for 2024, the team announced.
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
2022 Bowman Chrome checklist features Yankees top prospect’s expensive first autograph
There’s no definitive word yet on whether Yankees top international signee Roderick Arias is the next Jasson Dominguez — heck, there’s no word yet on whether Dominguez himself is the Dominguez we thought he was — but one thing’s for certain: his first MLB-licensed baseball card is selling similarly.
Yardbarker
Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday. Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
572K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1