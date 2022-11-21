ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers might not jettison everyone with Willy Adames news

Payroll has been an important factor in the Milwaukee Brewers’ decisions throughout recent history. After all, their decision to trade Josh Hader at the deadline, and effectively torpedo their chances of reaching the postseason, was based more on the financial aspect of the equation than anything else. Those deals...
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever

Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Turnto10.com

Joely Rodriguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

(WJAR) — Joely Rodriguez agreed to a 2 million, one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. It includes a team option for 2024. Rodriguez gets a $1.5 million salary next year, and the Red Sox option is for $4.25 million with a $500,000 buyout. The 31-year-old left-hander was 2-4...
Yardbarker

How Red Sox's First Signing Impacts Rest Of Offseason Plans

The Boston Red Sox dipped into the free-agent market for the first time on Wednesday, bolstering one of the weakest groups on the roster. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez on a one-year deal for $2 million guaranteed plus incentives and a club option for 2024, the team announced.
Yardbarker

Here's Reported Contact Details Of Joely Rodriguez's Deal With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reached their first agreement of the offseason on Wednesday, adding a much-needed addition to the bullpen. The Red Sox signed left-handed reliever Joely Rodriguez to a unique, team-friendly deal on Wednesday. Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with a $1.5 million salary, $500K roster bonuses if active...
FanSided

FanSided

