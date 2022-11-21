Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave
MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
Antelope Valley Press
Energy company planning to add five-acre battery storage facility
LANCASTER — AES Clean Energy will add a 48-megawatt battery storage facility on approximately five acres within an existing 307-acre 50-megawatt photovoltaic solar facility in Antelope Acres. The facility is generally bounded by avenues G and F and 95th and 100th streets west. The Planning Commission approved a Conditional...
Antelope Valley Press
Hazmat team responds to spill at Lockheed
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazardous Material teams were called to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, adjacent Air Force Plant 42, on Monday, for a chemical spill, Department officials said. Fire Department squads arrived at about 12:40 p.m., at 1011 Lockheed Way, and the hazardous materials...
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Desert Valleys Federal Credit Union holds ribbon cutting for city's first EV charging station
Keeping in step with the times, Desert Valleys Federal Credit Union (DVFC) has installed the first charging station for electric vehicles in the city of Ridgecrest, located at the 100 E. Ward Ave. The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening...
Tejon Tribe says Hard Rock Resort will add to the musical legacy of Kern County
"I think having that venue will bring some of that excitement back," said Sandra Hernandez with the Tejon Indian Tribe.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
mountainenterprise.com
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
news-ridgecrest.com
Fire claims second mobile home in Inyokern area
A second raging mobile home fire totally destroyed two homes within a week. The second fire occurred early Saturday evening at 4:41 PM when Kern County firefighters were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 1500 block of N LeRoy St near Inyokern. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a...
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
Antelope Valley Press
Hofbauer honored at last AVTA meeting before taking new job
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins and the Board of Directors honored outgoing Director Steve Hofbauer, Tuesday morning, at his last meeting. “Director Hofbauer, for your nine years of service on the Board of Directors, we thank you for what you’ve done in the past...
4newsplus.com
Phelan Man Arrested for Grand Theft Auto of an Off-Roading Vehicle
On Wednesday, November 16th, at approximately 9:55 a.m., deputies from the Barstow Station were dispatched to a grand theft auto call in a rural area of Newberry Springs. The victim reported leaving several of their off-roading vehicles in Newberry Springs near the I-40 Freeway and Hector Road the previous day, but once the victim returned to the location Wednesday morning, they had discovered that a blue 2004 Yamaha Grizzly 660 quad had been stolen.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella area open for hunting bear, elk, small game
Hunting has been a part of our nation’s history long before it was settled by European colonists, as Indigenous Americans relied on hunting for food, clothing, tools and making weapons. This continued during the early days of America being settled, and is still a major sport and means for food for many in today's world.
Antelope Valley Press
No Thursday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 24, because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Thursday, there will also be no newspaper. Friday’s edition will be delivered, as usual. Today’s edition includes the comics and puzzles that would normally go in the Thursday paper. It also contains Thursday’s Valley Life page. Thank you for continuing to read the Antelope Valley Press. We wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving!
vvng.com
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
Man fatally struck by SUV on Hwy 99 northbound
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV on Highway 99 northbound, south of California Avenue at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 24th.
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi band wins big at Native American Music Awards in New York
They were scheduled to fly to Niagara Falls, even as a giant snowstorm was bearing down on their destination in upstate New York. Worried about the weather, Pat Mata, drummer and vocalist with the Tehachapi-based band Blue Mountain Tribe, was thinking about canceling the trip.
Bakersfield Now
Narducci's Café registers stolen, 1 recovered: MGMT
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — According to an Instagram post, Narducci's Café, a Bakersfield restaurant landmark, was broken into and robbed Monday. Thieves stole two cash registers and their P.O.S system, said management. The business stated in part: "It seems like a lot of businesses in the area have...
Antelope Valley Press
AVUHSD agrees to pay for consultant
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year. The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and...
