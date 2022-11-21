We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 24, because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Thursday, there will also be no newspaper. Friday’s edition will be delivered, as usual. Today’s edition includes the comics and puzzles that would normally go in the Thursday paper. It also contains Thursday’s Valley Life page. Thank you for continuing to read the Antelope Valley Press. We wish you and your families a happy Thanksgiving!

2 DAYS AGO