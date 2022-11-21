Montgomery may raise hotel room fee to pay for bigger events

The city of Montgomery is considering a new $3 charge on one of its hottest products — its hotel rooms — in order to pay for improvements that could lure bigger sports and entertainment events to town.

Montgomery City Council Vice President CC Calhoun proposed the $3-per-room-night charge this week. It would be in addition to the city's current 11% lodging tax, a 4% state lodging tax, and a $2.25-per-room-night fee that's now charged by the county.

Calhoun said that plan would put Montgomery in line with Mobile in terms of hotel room fees while allowing it to maintain upgrades to sports and entertainment facilities.

“I travel. You travel,” Calhoun said. “I don’t know anybody who says, ‘What’s your occupancy tax?’ You look at room rate.”

The council delayed a vote on the plan this week, but Calhoun said he wanted to start the conversation.

The city’s quarterly lodging tax revenue has jumped 33.4% year-over-year to nearly $1.28 million.

“It looks like many of the events that had been coming to the city of Montgomery prior to the pandemic are now back, along with new events,” Finance Director Betty Beville said. “We’re hopeful that this particular revenue source will continue to grow at double digits throughout this fiscal year.”

The city and county agreed last summer to spend part of its combined $87 million from the American Rescue Plan Act on upgrades to recreation facilities, including youth sports venues. But Calhoun noted that the city will need to maintain those upgrades. “ARPA’s not going to be here forever,” he said.

Calhoun specifically mentioned the needs and potential at Lagoon Park, which is one of several venues that could lure bigger, regional events with the right upgrades.

Area officials have long pointed to youth sports as a potential growth market for the city.

“Look at what happened when we improved Cramton Bowl and then you saw the multiplex and ASU's new stadium all around the same time,” the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ron Simmons said in May. “Sports exploded, and it was one of the highest markets in terms of tourism because it brings large groups that stay for a long time.”

Mindy Hanan, president of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, told the council Tuesday that some of her members want to weigh in on the proposal. Hanan did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The council agreed to discuss the idea further in a committee chaired by Calhoun before bringing it back for a vote.

