ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery may raise hotel room fee to pay for bigger events

By Brad Harper, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZOGo_0jISGiAS00

The city of Montgomery is considering a new $3 charge on one of its hottest products — its hotel rooms — in order to pay for improvements that could lure bigger sports and entertainment events to town.

Montgomery City Council Vice President CC Calhoun proposed the $3-per-room-night charge this week. It would be in addition to the city's current 11% lodging tax, a 4% state lodging tax, and a $2.25-per-room-night fee that's now charged by the county.

Calhoun said that plan would put Montgomery in line with Mobile in terms of hotel room fees while allowing it to maintain upgrades to sports and entertainment facilities.

“I travel. You travel,” Calhoun said. “I don’t know anybody who says, ‘What’s your occupancy tax?’ You look at room rate.”

The council delayed a vote on the plan this week, but Calhoun said he wanted to start the conversation.

The city’s quarterly lodging tax revenue has jumped 33.4% year-over-year to nearly $1.28 million.

“It looks like many of the events that had been coming to the city of Montgomery prior to the pandemic are now back, along with new events,” Finance Director Betty Beville said. “We’re hopeful that this particular revenue source will continue to grow at double digits throughout this fiscal year.”

The city and county agreed last summer to spend part of its combined $87 million from the American Rescue Plan Act on upgrades to recreation facilities, including youth sports venues. But Calhoun noted that the city will need to maintain those upgrades. “ARPA’s not going to be here forever,” he said.

Calhoun specifically mentioned the needs and potential at Lagoon Park, which is one of several venues that could lure bigger, regional events with the right upgrades.

Area officials have long pointed to youth sports as a potential growth market for the city.

“Look at what happened when we improved Cramton Bowl and then you saw the multiplex and ASU's new stadium all around the same time,” the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ron Simmons said in May. “Sports exploded, and it was one of the highest markets in terms of tourism because it brings large groups that stay for a long time.”

Mindy Hanan, president of the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, told the council Tuesday that some of her members want to weigh in on the proposal. Hanan did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The council agreed to discuss the idea further in a committee chaired by Calhoun before bringing it back for a vote.

Brad Harper covers business and local government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him atbharper1@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Joe Davis
4d ago

that's the last thing we need is to have to pay more money for a hotel room and with the cost of living is outrageous enough is enough

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey offers support for Operation Iron Ruck

Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday offered her support to Operation Iron Ruck (OIR), an effort by student veterans at The University of Alabama and Auburn University to bring awareness to veteran suicide. On Wednesday, November 23, student veterans from both schools will embark on a ruck march from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, and on Iron Bowl Saturday, November 26, they will complete the route at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic

Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru Giveaway Held in Selma

A drive-thru food giveaway in Selma — provides food for a Thanksgiving meal — to hundreds of families. About eight tons of food were given away to about 500 families Tuesday morning at Bloch Park. Vehicles rolled through the park. And got loaded up with enough food to...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Christmas in Tallassee coming next weekend

Christmas will soon be in Tallassee. The weekend following the Thanksgiving holiday, Christmas in Tallassee will return with its Holiday Market, hayrides, Christmas music, a parade and of course Santa. It all starts Friday, Dec. 2 at Veterans Park in front of the Tallassee City Hall. “We will have a...
TALLASSEE, AL
wdhn.com

Single-vehicle crash kills one in Pike County

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man from Montgomery County was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, of Mathews was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2003 Toyota Tacoma left the roadway and overturned. ALEA says Lindsey was not wearing a seatbelt at the...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Lee County officials warning public of jury scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials in Lee County warn the public about a circulating jury scam. Authorities say scammers use the Lee County Sheriff’s Office phone number when calling citizens claiming they have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers then ask for money via cash or a Green Dot card.
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr. Indicted on Felony Charge

Former State Rep. Perry Hooper, Jr., who’s accused of sexually abusing a woman at a Montgomery restaurant earlier this year, has been indicted on a felony charge, court records show. Hooper, 68, of Montgomery, allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts and waist, kissed her on the neck and shoved his...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Cakes N’ Candy sees sweet success

Cakes N’ Candy has provided rave worthy desserts to Chilton County and the Southeast for the decades. The original location opened in 1988 across the street from the current Highway 31 location in Clanton. “All I wanted to be able to do was to sell to the people in...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Fire at Vacant Montgomery Home

The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department says a man has been charged with setting a fire at a vacant home earlier this month. Assistant Fire Chief Stanley Cooper says 29-year-old Quindarius Rashard Body is charged with second degree arson in the fire, which happened on November 2. Investigators say the fire happened...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed. “It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

The funeral was held at the Montgomery Auditorium, and the body was moved to the Montgomery Municipal Auditorium for a memorial service. Williams' second wife and first wife sat in the front pew. The funeral was the biggest in Montgomery and the largest in Alabama. The Grand Ole Opry was expected to bid Hank farewell. The Advertiser published tributes to Williams and received thousands of letters from fans.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Fire rips through abandoned Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight fire caused a significant amount of damage to an abandoned Montgomery hotel. It happened at the former Country Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road near the Eastern Boulevard. Montgomery Fire & Rescue said they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday. Fire officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Jason Popwell, 35, Jailed after Shooting Fatality Thanksgiving Night on Mims Lane

Jason Popwell, 35, was booked last night for Manslaughter after a person died after being shot on Mims Lane. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. The shooting occurred on Mims Lane in Autauga Heights of Autauga County Thanksgiving evening. Prattville Police made the arrest. We will update with...
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy