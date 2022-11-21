Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Nov. 14-20

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Thursday at noon.

Terrance Davis, basketball, Sidney Lanier: Scored 20 points in a 71-70 win over Prattville.

Jakaleb Faulk, football, Highland Home: Caught four passes for 132 yards and made three tackles to aid a shutout in a 19-0 win over Clarke County in the AHSAA Class 2A quarterfinals.

KJ Graves, basketball, Park Crossing: Scored 24 points and grabbed four rebounds in a 63-43 win over Central-Phenix City. Scored 19 points and hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer in a 62-61 win over G.W. Carver.

Cosner Harrison, football, St. James: Ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 40-15 win over Thomasville in the 3A quarterfinals. Became St. James' all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 66.

Clayton Hussey, football, Lowndes Academy: Ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and completed 8 of 15 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 24-8 win over Jackson Academy in the AISA Class A title game.

Tobiyas McLemore, football, Evangel Christian: Picked off two passes and returned both for touchdowns in a 38-28 win over Springwood in the AISA eight-man state championship game.

Gabe Russo, football, Montgomery Catholic: Hit a 41-yard field goal and punted eight times for 316 yards in a 21-14 win over Handley in the 4A quarterfinals. Downed the Tigers at their own 1-yard line with a minute left to set up a game-sealing safety.

Zion Small, basketball, Prattville: Scored nine points and hit the game-winning buzzer beater in a 75-73 win over Wetumpka. Had nine points and four rebounds against Lanier and seven points and six boards in an 81-72 loss to Jeff Davis.

Conner Williams, basketball, Prattville Christian: Recorded two double-doubles on the week. Had 19 points and 13 rebounds in a 67-54 loss to Autaugaville and 10 points and 10 boards in a 78-56 win over Sylacauga.

Jacob Wilson, basketball, Macon-East: Totaled 16 points, seven steals and four assists in a 51-45 win over Edgewood Academy.