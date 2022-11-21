ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California City, CA

mountainenterprise.com

Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours

A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
FRAZIER PARK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hazmat team responds to spill at Lockheed

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazardous Material teams were called to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, adjacent Air Force Plant 42, on Monday, for a chemical spill, Department officials said. Fire Department squads arrived at about 12:40 p.m., at 1011 Lockheed Way, and the hazardous materials...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hofbauer honored at last AVTA meeting before taking new job

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins and the Board of Directors honored outgoing Director Steve Hofbauer, Tuesday morning, at his last meeting. “Director Hofbauer, for your nine years of service on the Board of Directors, we thank you for what you’ve done in the past...
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Tehachapi band wins big at Native American Music Awards in New York

They were scheduled to fly to Niagara Falls, even as a giant snowstorm was bearing down on their destination in upstate New York. Worried about the weather, Pat Mata, drummer and vocalist with the Tehachapi-based band Blue Mountain Tribe, was thinking about canceling the trip.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave

MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hark! Valley welcomes holiday season

PALMDALE — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, so it’s time to start thinking of the next holiday events. Reservations are open for Santa’s Wonderland at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Woman charged in robberies

LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
HESPERIA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVUHSD agrees to pay for consultant

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year. The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Gathering like family for Thanksgiving

LANCASTER — About 200 people turned out for a “family-style” Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday night, at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, hosted by Esperanza Marroquin of Marro Real Estate. “We had a very successful event,” she said.
LANCASTER, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA

