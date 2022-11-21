Read full article on original website
Tejon Tribe says Hard Rock Resort will add to the musical legacy of Kern County
"I think having that venue will bring some of that excitement back," said Sandra Hernandez with the Tejon Indian Tribe.
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workers
VICTORVILLE – A former United Furniture Industries (UFI) employee is suing the company – with Victorville distribution center, for violating “federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice” of its shutdown to its almost 2,700 employees and truck drivers a few days just before Thanksgiving.
Hazmat team responds to spill at Lockheed
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazardous Material teams were called to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Palmdale, adjacent Air Force Plant 42, on Monday, for a chemical spill, Department officials said. Fire Department squads arrived at about 12:40 p.m., at 1011 Lockheed Way, and the hazardous materials...
Hofbauer honored at last AVTA meeting before taking new job
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Transit Authority Executive Director/CEO Martin Tompkins and the Board of Directors honored outgoing Director Steve Hofbauer, Tuesday morning, at his last meeting. “Director Hofbauer, for your nine years of service on the Board of Directors, we thank you for what you’ve done in the past...
Holiday food giveaways throughout Kern County
There are many less fortunate families in Kern County who lack food security, especially around the holiday season. 23ABC has gathered a list of food giveaways for those in need.
Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds
It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
Tehachapi band wins big at Native American Music Awards in New York
They were scheduled to fly to Niagara Falls, even as a giant snowstorm was bearing down on their destination in upstate New York. Worried about the weather, Pat Mata, drummer and vocalist with the Tehachapi-based band Blue Mountain Tribe, was thinking about canceling the trip.
Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave
MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
California Highway Patrol continuing 'maximum enforcement period'
In light of the holiday a reminder that California Highway Patrol officers are taking extra precautions on the roadways this weekend through their "maximum enforcement period."
Hark! Valley welcomes holiday season
PALMDALE — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, so it’s time to start thinking of the next holiday events. Reservations are open for Santa’s Wonderland at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
Woman charged in robberies
LOS ANGELES — A Lancaster woman, along with three others, has been charged in connection with a string of follow-home robberies across Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced, Monday. Taniqueka Nashay Harris, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree robbery in the case,...
Teenager airlifted after Polaris overturns in Oak Hills on Jenny Street
OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A teenage girl was airlifted after a Polaris off-road vehicle crashed on Jenny Street in an unincorporated part of Hesperia, in the community of Oak Hills. San Bernardino County Fire, California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the crash on Jenny Street between Mariposa...
AVUHSD agrees to pay for consultant
LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District will spend up to $652,000 over three years for a consultant agreement with Aligned Action Consulting LLC for consultation and professional development for school sites through the 2024-25 school year. The agreement is for $172,000 for the current school year and...
‘After School Satan Club’ coming to California elementary school has parents in uproar
An elementary school has approved an “After School Satan Club” in California, and parents are upset, according to news outlets. The club meets “at select public schools where Good News Clubs and other religious clubs meet,” according to the program’s website. The classes are “designed to promote intellectual and emotional development.”
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital sees increase in child patients
Dignity Health Memorial Hospital has seen what it calls a "dramatic increase" in the number of child patients needing high-level medical care this month.
Gathering like family for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER — About 200 people turned out for a “family-style” Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday night, at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, hosted by Esperanza Marroquin of Marro Real Estate. “We had a very successful event,” she said.
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
