Vote for the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Nov. 14-20

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area girls high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Thursday at noon.

TOP PERFORMERS:Stanhope's Ariel Gilchrist puts up 37 points, 17 steals against Booker T. Washington Magnet

TOP PERFORMERS:Brewbaker Tech basketball's Erin Martin records triple-double against Lee-Huntsville

Ariel Gilchrist, basketball, Stanhope Elmore: Had 37 points and 17 steals in a 54-41 win over Booker T. Washington Magnet. Had 20 points in a 60-47 win over Robert E. Lee and 17 points in a 59-57 win over Chilton County.

Summer Hicks, basketball, Marbury: Scored 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in a 63-39 win over Chilton County. Had nine points, 11 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 41-32 win over Pike Road and six points, six boards and four blocks in a 70-30 win over Montevallo.

Ullyriah Lewis, basketball, Prattville: Scored 21 points and nabbed six steals in a 71-56 win over Wetumpka. Had 15 points, nine steals and five rebounds in a 70-28 win over Jeff Davis. Racked up nine points, nine steals and four rebounds in a 79-42 win over Sidney Lanier.

Hannah Smith, basketball, Montgomery Catholic: Went for 28 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 72-33 win over Calhoun. Posted a double-double with 17 points and 11 boards in a 43-34 loss to St. James.

Maddie Smith, basketball, Trinity Presbyterian: Totaled 16 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 57-47 win over Brewbaker Tech.