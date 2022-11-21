Read full article on original website
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)justpene50Altadena, CA
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes HistoryAction NewsAltadena, CA
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Antelope Valley Press
Hark! Valley welcomes holiday season
PALMDALE — The Thanksgiving leftovers are put away, so it’s time to start thinking of the next holiday events. Reservations are open for Santa’s Wonderland at the Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. East.
Antelope Valley Press
Barger holds Day of Giving in the AV
LANCASTER — Hundreds of seniors received a free Thanksgiving meal a day early thanks to Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s annual Day of Giving service event, which supported meal prep and food distributions in her district. The service event took place at four community sites, on Wednesday,...
Antelope Valley Press
Gathering like family for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER — About 200 people turned out for a “family-style” Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday night, at Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill, hosted by Esperanza Marroquin of Marro Real Estate. “We had a very successful event,” she said.
Antelope Valley Press
Enjoy a winter wonderland at EFCU
Take a big helping of twinkling lights, throw in a dash or dozens of colorful ornaments, add a pinch of nostalgia from yesteryear and you get something from the folks at Edwards Federal Credit Union. The credit union, 39963 10th St. West, in Palmdale, is once again displaying a model...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster Elks hosting Christmas toy drive
LANCASTER – The Lancaster Elks Lodge #1625 is hosting a toy drive to ensure that Antelope Valley children in need receive gifts for Christmas. They’re calling on members of the community to donate unwrapped toys or gifts suitable for children ages 12 and under. Residents should bring their donations to the Elks Lodge, located at 240 East Avenue K in Lancaster. Donations will be accepted from Nov. 28 to Dec. 16. Cash donations are also accepted.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
whatnowlosangeles.com
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Antelope Valley Press
Thunderbirds are planning to train in Mojave
MOJAVE — It will be like an air show, every day, for Mojave residents when the US Air Force Thunderbirds come to town, in late January, for winter training at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The Air Force’s air demonstration team will be in residence, from Jan. 23...
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
spectrumnews1.com
Barbecue cookout helps raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash
NORWALK, Calif. — Hundreds of supporters and members of different law enforcement agencies came together to help raise money for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets who were injured in a wrong-way crash in Whittier on Nov. 16. The sheriff's department's Norwalk station hosted a barbecue cookout and...
pasadenanow.com
Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family
Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
Metro won't raise fares following public pushback
After public pushback, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not increase the price to ride the bus or train.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall
A chase involving a stolen car just ended in Downtown Long Beach. The post Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
