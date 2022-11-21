WATCH: Leaders kick off 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Louisiana leaders will be kicked off the 49th Annual Bayou Classic Monday morning.
The Bayou Classic features a matchup between Grambling State University and Southern University, dubbed the “Granddaddy” of HBCU matchups.
The following state and local leaders and university leaders were at the presser:
- Lt. Governor of the State of Louisiana – Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser
- Mayor of the City of New Orleans – Mayor LaToya Cantrell
- Representatives of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus & New Orleans City Council
- Representatives from the State of Louisiana and The City of New Orleans tourism industry
- President of Grambling State University – President Richard J. “Rick” Gallot, Jr.
- President/Chancellor of Southern University and A&M College System – President-Chancellor Dennis J. Shields
- Grambling Head Football Coach Hu Jackson, Southern University Head Football Coach Eric Dooley
- Directors of Athletics, Assistant Coaches and Players from GSU and SU
The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Tickets for the game can be purchased online at mybayouclassic.com.
Comments / 0