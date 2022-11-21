Vado men's clothing store opens in former downtown Fort Collins newsstand

When Leah Barter moved to Fort Collins four years ago, it was to get away from Florida and figure out her next move.

She followed her sister, who was starting graduate school at Colorado State University, and thought Fort Collins would be a good stopover on the way to her future.

Earlier this month , Barter, 25, unlocked the door to that future when she opened Vado Clothing Co., a men's casual clothing store in the former Al's Newsstand in the heart of Old Town.

Featuring casual, lifestyle apparel, Barter said the store joins the coastline to the Rockies with jeans, sweats, T-shirts, fleece jackets and more "made of really high quality and (at) a mid-range price point."

"We wanted to create the mountain version of a surf shop; we are promoting the lifestyle of adventure ... clothing you can move around and be active in," Barter said.

Eventually, she wants to design men's clothes under a private label.

Barter had been working in retail "and always knew I was going to own my own business one day," she said. After working in retail management at the corporate and small-business level, "I really liked how small business functioned."

As manager of the Old Town women's clothing store Blue Harvest Apparel, she talked with people every day who loved the store and asked if there was anything like if for men.

"I knew if I was going to open a business, this is what I was going to do," she said. There's nothing quite like it downtown and few options throughout the city, she said.

Vado's doors have been open only a couple weeks, but so far "it's been phenomenal," Barter said. "It's so much fun." People are finding the store, coming in and saying, "We've been waiting for weeks for this to open."

Barter studied merchandising, psychology and art history in college and uses a combination of all three as a retail shop owner.

Renovating such a historic and iconic space as Al's wasn't without its challenges, Barter said. Al's closed in 2018 after 71 years in the heart of the city, and throughout that time, little changed inside.

"We went into a very old building that had its quirks," she said. "But moving into a space where things needed to be done, we were able to customize."

Her dad came up from Fort Myers, Florida, to help — got derailed by Hurricane Ian that hit the area hard — but finished the reno in just over a month.

"We are lucky to have such a historic and recognizable space," Barter said. "Everyone knows where Al's was ... everyone knows where we are."

The name of the shop, Vado, is a shortened version of bravado, Barter said. "I was drawn to that word ... but it was too long and didn't roll off the tongue, so I shortened it to 'vado.' "

As she was building "the essence" of her store, she came up with the motto: maintaining a culture of go. "We want to promote an adventurous lifestyle."

When she looked up the word "vado," she learned it was the first-person singular of the verb "to go," in Italian, so it literally means "I go."

"It was totally serendipitous, and everything fell into place," Barter said. "I felt confident I was doing the right thing."

Vado men's clothing store information

Vado, 177 N. College Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Hours may change after the holidays. For more information, visit https://www.vadoclothingco.com/.