Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”

JAMESVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO