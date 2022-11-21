ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
END OF AN ERA: Ken Leonard retires as state champ, Sacred Heart-Griffin beats Providence Catholic to win Class 4A title

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a storybook ending for the state’s all-time winningest coach. Ken Leonard walked off the field for the final time a state champ Friday night, with Sacred Heart-Griffin beating Providence Catholic 44-20 at Memorial Stadium. It’s the sixth state championship for Leonard, the best coach in IHSA history, who won his 419th […]
High school basketball: Jamesville-DeWitt to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship tilt

Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship tilt on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt head coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team. This year’s team is comprised of 12 players chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP: Mona Farah and Tara Pollock, Jamesville-DeWitt; Amitees Fazeli, Manlius Pebble Hill; and Giselle Vlassis, Christian Brothers Academy. The winners will be announced at...
