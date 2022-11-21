Read full article on original website
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
kmaland.com
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on Thursday. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested on the 300 block of E. Valley Street a Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of driving under suspension. Caron was...
kmaland.com
Hopkins man killed in three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County
(Hopkins) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2011 Jeep Latitude, driven by 75-year-old Marcus Nelson of Hopkins, and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 25-year-old Benjamin Hart of Sheridan, were traveling northbound on Highway 148 a half-mile south of Hopkins just after 3 p.m. when they slowed for a farm implement. The Patrol says a northbound 2005 Peterbilt, driven by 45-year-old John Paxson of Mount Ayr, then struck Nelson's vehicle from behind causing him to run into Hart's vehicle. Authorities say Nelson's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels in a yard. Meanwhile, Hart and Paxson's vehicles came to a controlled stop.
kmaland.com
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
Radio Iowa
One person was hurt and another was arrested after a house fire Sunday in southern Iowa. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
kmaland.com
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
House Fire Injures a Bedford Woman: Man arrested for Arson
(Bedford) A woman suffered serious injuries in a house fire in Bedford on Sunday, and a man is in custody facing arson charges. According to the press release, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire at 1871 Orange Avenue, Bedford. The female occupant had exited the home and was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center for treatment of serious injuries.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
kmaland.com
2 Glenwood suspects arrested for no contact order violation
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects were arrested in Glenwood Tuesday. The Glenwood Police Department says 54-year-olds Robert Kastl and Stephanie Kastl both of Glenwood were arrested for violation of a no contact order. Both Robert and Stephanie Kastl were taken to the Mills County and held on no bond until seen...
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
Former colleagues open up about missing Omaha woman as investigation continues
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office returned to Cari Allen's home in west Omaha, where a tow truck removed a car from the garage on Wednesday.
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
UPDATE: Topeka police act on search warrant related to missing Douglas Co. woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
