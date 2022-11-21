Read full article on original website
Related
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
intheknow.com
Single mom reveals why she will never shop at Goodwill again: ‘I was a big fan of Goodwill’
A mom has sworn off ever shopping at or donating to Goodwill stores ever again, and her reason is going viral across TikTok. Heather Anne gained more than 3.8 million views, 400,000 likes and 15,000 comments when she shared her shocking shopping experience to her account. Now, much like the...
Comments / 0