MultiBank Group Announces the Relocation of its Headquarters from Hong Kong to Dubai and Celebrates New Beginnings in the UAE with a Spectacular Evening Gala Dinner

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
United Fintech appoints Thomas Peters to drive growth across EMEA region
“Thomas’ experience speaks volumes, with a phenomenal track record as one of the best at what he does and we are excited to have him join us.”. United Fintech has appointed Thomas Petersen as Head of Data Partnerships, where he will be focused on driving growth across the EMEA region and consolidating the data capabilities of the firm’s portfolio companies, NetDania and TTMZero.
HEX Trust secures MVP license from Dubai’ VARA for crypto custody, brokerage, staking
“We recognize the enormous potential in this region for building one of the leading virtual asset hubs in the world. Hex Trust looks forward to expanding our client base in Dubai following the license approval and making a positive contribution to the VA ecosystem in the region.”. Hex Trust has...
CFI Financial Group acquires Egyptian broker El Mahrousa
CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, has taken yet another leap in expanding its footprint within the MENA region. The UAE-headquartered group has acquired Egyptian brokerage firm “El Mahrousa”. The proposed takeover, which requires signoff from the Financial Regulatory Authority, reportedly bolsters CFI’s position...
Last Chance to Secure Your Early Bird Pass for iFX EXPO Dubai 2023
IFX EXPO Dubai 2023: Join the next most anticipated fintech event. The fintech world is getting ready for the next iFX EXPO Dubai edition that will take place 16-18 January 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre. With booths and sponsorships booked in a record time, this show is expected to be the largest iFX EXPO event ever held in the MENA region. iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 will host 40% more exhibitors than the previous Dubai edition and will welcome around 3500 attendees from all over the world.
TradingView adds Velocity Trade to list of supported brokers
Professional charting and trading platform, TradingView has integrated Canada-based brokerage firm Velocity Trade as the latest online trading partner. Velocity Trade provides its clients with access to a wide array of over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange listed products. The broker also offers prime brokerage service, investment banking, as well as wealth management products through its WealthTech portfolio.
Huobi rebrands following About Capital Buyout’s takeover
Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has rebranded itself from “Huobi Global” to be simply known as “Huobi”. Huobi, a former ‘big three’ platform in China, says this brand upgrade unveils its global expansion roadmap following the takeover by About Capital Buyout Fund last month. Following the transition of ownership, the exchange said it will embrace a series of new international brand promotion and business expansion initiatives. This includes a global strategic advisory board alongside an injection of capital for a margin and risk provision fund.
Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda talks recent trends across market data industry
The newest edition of the FIA Expo 2022, taking place on 14 and 15 November at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, aims to bring together the brightest minds in the listed derivatives industry, investors, media outlets, regulators, and online trading fans all under one roof. In an exclusive interview with...
Kaiko explains how to manage risk in crypto
Kaiko, a provider of real-time and historical cryptocurrency trade data, order books, and aggregated prices through a cryptocurrency API, has published an explainer on how to do proper risk management in crypto assets. The deep dive into crypto risk management was released by Kaiko in the aftermath of the FTX...
Talos announces Emi Lorincz and Chris Soutar to lead EMEA business
“We are proud to strengthen our EMEA team with Emi and Chris and look forward to their contributions and impact as they help Talos scale and expand in this key strategic area.”. Talos has appointed Emi Lorincz as Director of Business Development EMEA, and Chris Soutar as Sales Director EMEA.
BankClarity taps Moneycorp for 120 FX live market rates from 14 partner banks
“Moneycorp’s API complements our existing suite of banking and FX partners and ensures we continue to bring harmony and efficiency to every aspect of the activity surrounding the administration of complex cross-border transactions.”. BankClarity, a provider of banking technology to non-bank financial institutions, has tapped Moneycorp’s API integration in...
Crypto ban expands across UK banks as Starling joins crackdown
UK digital bank Starling has banned all customer payments related to cryptocurrencies, another blow for the crypto traders who recently saw a sizable number of banks deciding not to finance the wobbly asset class.. Describing the activity as “high risk and heavily used for criminal purposes,” the...
How can the USMNT advance at the World Cup? Breaking down all the Group B scenarios
After two games at the World Cup, the U.S. men’s national team hasn’t lost, and as such has kept themselves in the frame to advance from Group B. Sure, it feels like they left points on the board against both Wales and England, but by not losing, the door is still wide open for the USMNT to get into the knockout stage, which is an altogether pretty good scenario. However, it comes with pressure: the USMNT’s match against Iran is effectively a one-game playoff to get into the round of 16. First, let’s settle the terms here: there’s no scenario in which...
NAGA lures Matthew Kent to head institutional sales
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has appointed Matthew Kent as director of its institutional sales. Matthew is a seasoned financial services industry professional with over 18 years’ experience cutting across FX, asset management, banking and consultancy. He has strong networks with UK financial institutions, corporate clients, and peers in the sector.
Binance replaces FTX as buyer of crypto lender Voyager Digital
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is making a fresh bid for assets of Voyager Digital, CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said on Thursday. TSX-listed Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy nearly four months ago following the crash of major crypto...
Bybit creates $100 million fund to help clients facing liquidity issues
Singapore-based cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit is setting up a $100 million fund to help restore confidence in the industry and support institutional investors within its ecosystem. As the collapse of FTX sent shockwaves through the crypto space, market makers and high-frequency trading (HFT) institutions are eligible to access up to...
ASIC orders Perpetual to temporarily stop offering two funds holding over AU$500 million
As at 30 September 2022, the Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund held $114.43 million in assets under management and the Perpetual Geared Australian Share Fund held $399.65 million in assets under management. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission has issued interim stop orders preventing Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Perpetual) from offering...
Eco-friendly bitcoin mining pool named PEGA Pool heads to public launch in Q1 2023
PEGA Pool is set to open to the public in the first quarter of 2023. The UK-based mining pool aspires to become an industry game-changer, offering a green quality stamp for crypto mining worldwide, with its innovative methodology and approach. Bitcoin mining has a reputation for being energy-intensive in combination...
