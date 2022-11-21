ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuart, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WXII 12

1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
BURLINGTON, NC
wakg.com

Individual Found Unresponsive Inside Danville City Jail

(Danville, VA) – The Danville Police Department is investigating a death that occurred at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 2:44pm, Anthony Lee Wyatt, 37, of Danville was brought into the facility after a public intoxication arrest. Wyatt was being held in one of the jails holding cells.
WXII 12

Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

2 arrested after a tractor-trailer found with 230 lbs. of marijuana

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested after deputies discovered a tractor-trailer hauling marijuana. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said their Highway Criminal Interdiction team stopped the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Archdale. They said the tractor-trailer was registered out of California. A K-9 alerted deputies to drugs. Deputies discovered 230 pounds of marijuana.
ARCHDALE, NC
WFXR

Danville Police investigate man’s death

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR)– The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found without a pulse in a holding cell at the Danville City Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Deputies say 31-year-old Anthony Lee Wyatt of Danville was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 2:44 p.m. for public intoxication. Deputies say around 5:26 p.m. a […]
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington on Morningside Drive, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in a fiery crash in Burlington on Wednesday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 1 p.m., Burlington officers were called to Morningside Drive about a crash. Arriving officers discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, later identified as Robert Miller III, 71, […]
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy