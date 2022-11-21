The Hermitage Artist Retreat raises more than $265,000 at 14th annual Artful Lobster

MANASOTA KEY — The Hermitage Artist Retreat raised more than $265,000 at the 14th annual Hermitage Artful Lobster luncheon on Nov. 12.

The event, which marked the 20th anniversary season of the organization, raises funds for the Hermitage’s renowned artist residency program and community programming initiatives. Proceeds from this year’s benefit will also be used to support campus repairs following the impact of Hurricane Ian.

More than 200 guests attended the sold-out fundraiser on the Hermitage’s historic beachfront campus. Maryann Casey and Elizabeth Moore co-chaired the event with Hermitage artistic director and CEO Andy Sandberg as master of ceremonies.

“Great music, great art, great theater, great literature, great dance, great television – none of this happens without great artists,” Sandberg said. “We are thankful to all who attended or supported this year’s festivities. The generous outpouring of support for the work we are doing at the Hermitage is a demonstration of our community’s extraordinary commitment to the arts and the creative process.”

Hermitage Fellow and acclaimed musical composer Adam Gwon – a recipient of the Kleban Award, Fred Ebb Award, Richard Rodgers Award, and the Frederick Loewe Award – headlined the event, performing songs from his musical "Scotland PA," which was written partly at the Hermitage.

The event also featured a performance from Reggie Harris, a Hermitage alumnus, gifted musician and storyteller, and pillar of the international folk music scene for more than 40 years. His skill and charm deliver a message of joy, unity, tolerance, and peace through the powerful medium of live music.

Sponsors and partners for the 2022 Artful Lobster included the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, CHUBB, Key Agency, the Herald-Tribune/LOCALiQ, and Sarasota Magazine. (Visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2022 for a full list.)

The Hermitage hosts multiweek residencies where diverse and accomplished artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world’s leading artists.

The Hermitage is a leading national arts incubator and the only major arts organization in Florida’s Gulf Coast committed to supporting the development of new work across all artistic disciplines. For information, including upcoming programs and events, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Submitted by Hermitage Artist Retreat