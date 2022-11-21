Draymond Green Reveals What His Favorite NBA Finals Is: "I Was Destroying Them"

Draymond Green says the 2016 NBA Finals is his favorite due to the fact he was destroying the Cavaliers.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have helped a lot of players turn into star-caliber players. The biggest advantage of that is the fact that the said players have paid off the team by winning multiple NBA Championships. One such player is none other than Draymond Green .

Green may not be in his prime anymore, but he has helped the Dubs win four NBA titles in the last eight seasons . But the general narrative about Green has always been that he's somewhat of a vocal leader for the team, and his contributions are never really seen on the box score.

Well, during the 2016 NBA Finals, Green proved everyone wrong. He had an amazing NBA Finals series, especially in Game 7 of the series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Draymond Green Says 2016 NBA Finals Is His Favorite

In his long career, Dray has been part of six NBA Finals trips. He may have won a ring, but it's a tad bit surprising to know that his favorite is the one of the two that he actually lost.

The 2016 NBA Finals is usually considered as the turning point of LeBron James ' legacy in the league. So much so that the King believes he became the GOAT after winning that year .

But why does Green considers that NBA Finals series as well? He revealed the answer to that in a recent episode of the 'Uninterrupted' podcast.

(Starts at 29:00)

"It would be more selfish to me and how I played, in that NBA Finals and the reality is it's f****d up because I actually lost. I played my best NBA Finals the year we lost. I was destroying them. My Game 7 was one of the greatest stat lines in Game 7 history. Because we lost, and I don't expect anybody to talk about it, because no one talks about you when you lose, so I'm fine with that, but it was actually one of the greatest Game 7 Finals performances."

In the 2016 NBA Finals, Green averaged 16.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG, and 6.3 APG. But, unarguably, he played at his sparkling best in Game 7 of the series. He recorded 32 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists in 47 minutes of action. On top of that, Green shot 73.3% from the field as well.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.