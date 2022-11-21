Read full article on original website
CNY Couple Use Holiday Village to Celebrate Christmas & Give Back to Community
A couple in Westernville, New York is using their holiday village to not only celebrate the Christmas season but to help give back to a community. Debby Dibble and David Vivenzio wanted to build a sleigh and reindeer to decorate their lawn decoration for the Christmas season. Santa's sleigh turned into a small Christmas village before they were done, including Santa's workshop, an elf house, a Mrs. Clause bakery, and St. Nick's church.
This Rome Family Caused A “Roar” With Taking Care Of The Snow
Man, some areas of Central New York got hit with some really heavy snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning and through Sunday afternoon. But, one local family in Rome really did their best to make the best of it. In fact, it made a lot of people laugh driving by.
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
After a two year absence, a family-friendly holiday tradition is making its return to Utica.
Christmas on Main Street returns this Saturday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Utica's historic Union Station on Main Street. The event has been cancelled each of the last two years due to the pandemic, but Santa and his elves are preparing for the 34th annual event this weekend. What...
Warming Up Your Car Not Only Illegal in New York, Experts Say It Does More Harm Than Good
Did you know warming up your car on a cold Central New York morning is not only illegal, but experts say it can actually do more harm than good, suggesting only warming it for 30 seconds? 30 seconds?! In Central New York, on a morning when it's 20 below. I don't think so!
Take Advantage of 50 Miles of Free Cross-Country Skiing in CNY
When it comes to enduring Upstate New York winters, people generally fall into one of two camps: Camp A prefers to "hibernate," and Camp B embraces the snow and the many ways to engage with it. If you've been in Camp A but have always been curious about Camp B, there are 50 miles of groomed winter trails in Boonville where you can try it.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone
A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York
Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
It’s Tradition! Your Favorite Light Display in CNY is Back for Their 34th Year
You know it's the holiday season when this Christmas staple makes it's return to Central New York. Lights on the Lake is back, celebrating their 34th year in Onondaga Lake Park in Syracuse. This holiday tradition has delighted families for generations, never failing to WOW visitors every single year. Known...
This Is What A Million Dollar Home Looks Like In New Hartford New York
Looking to win the Mega Millions or Powerball any time soon? You could spend your winnings locally at this million dollar home in New Hartford. Imagine a home with 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half bathrooms, and just tons of space. That's what you'll find with this listing at 1022 Higby Road in New Hartford:
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?
THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
Don’t Feel Like Cooking? 10 CNY Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner
Prepping your Thanksgiving feast can be stressful. Maybe your sister is lactose intolerant, your Gen Z nephew is a hardcore vegan, or your Uncle Dale swells like a balloon after 3 nanograms of salt. Why take on the burden? If you're leaning towards not cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year, below...
Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion
A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
‘The Office’ Has Come To Life – Can You Visit The Utica Branch?
I don't know about you, but I have probably binge watched the television show 'The Office' more times than I can count on both hands. It's easily one of the best shows to ever exist in the history of TV. Have you ever wanted to find yourself visiting Dunder Mifflin? If you find yourself in Washington DC anytime soon, you'll be able to.
Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff
Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning. Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.
Last Chance To Get This Utica Coffee Favorite Before It Slips Away
The seasons are changing and winter is causing your favorite flavor to be pushed off the shelfs for the rest of the year. What flavor could be "leaf-ing" so soon? Why it's a sweet treat that everybody loves to "pick" during the fall season. Apple Pie!. Though maybe not one...
Get Medication Disposal Bags Sent To Your Home For Free
There is a safe and convenient way to get unused or expired prescription drugs out of your home. And, if you live in Oneida County you can have the drug neutralizing bags sent to your home for free. While we've been told for years not to throw unused or old...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
