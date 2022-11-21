ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcy, NY

CNY Couple Use Holiday Village to Celebrate Christmas & Give Back to Community

A couple in Westernville, New York is using their holiday village to not only celebrate the Christmas season but to help give back to a community. Debby Dibble and David Vivenzio wanted to build a sleigh and reindeer to decorate their lawn decoration for the Christmas season. Santa's sleigh turned into a small Christmas village before they were done, including Santa's workshop, an elf house, a Mrs. Clause bakery, and St. Nick's church.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
Take Advantage of 50 Miles of Free Cross-Country Skiing in CNY

When it comes to enduring Upstate New York winters, people generally fall into one of two camps: Camp A prefers to "hibernate," and Camp B embraces the snow and the many ways to engage with it. If you've been in Camp A but have always been curious about Camp B, there are 50 miles of groomed winter trails in Boonville where you can try it.
BOONVILLE, NY
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
When is One of Best Gingerbread Villages Opening at Turning Stone

A holiday tradition sweet enough to eat is back for the Christmas season. Bakers have been busy putting together the annual Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Resort Casino. Christmas tree lightings and Santas are signs of the season. But there's only one place in Central New York to see the true sign of the holiday; the opening of the Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone.
VERONA, NY
Christmas On Main Street Back To Kick Off The Holidays In Utica New York

Get ready to kick off the holiday season in the City of Utica as Christmas On Main Street returns. Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday November 19th after taking the last two-years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day long. The best part, all of this family fun is for free.
UTICA, NY
Is Oneonta’s Southside Mall Cinemas Haunted by a ‘Thanksgiving Ghost’?

THE TALE OF THE SOUTHSIDE MALL CINEMAS "THANKSGIVING GHOST" In the early 2000s, when I was going to college at SUNY Oneonta, I worked part time at the Southside Mall Cinemas. It was a great job that I remember fondly. It wasn't a huge "chain" theater, so it was a little more laid back, and they actually let me learn the projectors. Before movies were screened digitally, they were put together from several reels of 35mm film, and I knew how to do all that stuff. Those were good ol' days.
ONEONTA, NY
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Multiple Departments Battle Massive 2-House Fire Next to Stewarts in Ilion

A massive two-house fire on East Clark Street in Ilion shocked bystanders in the village on Monday as the blaze burned just about 100-feet from the Stewarts gas station. There are few details available at this time as fire crews are still on the scene. Witnesses say the fire broke out at about 5 p.m. in the village, and flames quickly engulfed two homes. The fire is next door to Stewarts and directly across the Remington Arms plant.
ILION, NY
‘The Office’ Has Come To Life – Can You Visit The Utica Branch?

I don't know about you, but I have probably binge watched the television show 'The Office' more times than I can count on both hands. It's easily one of the best shows to ever exist in the history of TV. Have you ever wanted to find yourself visiting Dunder Mifflin? If you find yourself in Washington DC anytime soon, you'll be able to.
UTICA, NY
Saratoga Police Shoot Off-Duty Deputy Sheriff

Saratoga Police opened fire on an off-duty Vermont Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning. Police responded to hearing gunshots at 3:03 AM at the intersection of Broadway and Carolina Street. They found the off-duty Rutland County Deputy with a firearm which they demanded he drop and get on the ground eight times. After failing to comply, three officers on the scene opened fire, striking the man 10 times, and grazing the arm of the deputy's girlfriend, who was caught in the crossfire.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

