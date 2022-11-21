Iowa State wrestlers blank Grand View, end college wrestling’s longest dual-meet win streak

HUMBOLDT — The nation’s longest active dual-meet winning streak came to a screeching halt on Sunday.

The Iowa State wrestling team blanked Grand View, 40-0, at Humboldt High School. It was the first loss for the Vikings since Nov. 7, 2013 , a span of 3,300 days. They had won 116 consecutive duals, the longest streak at any level of college wrestling.

The Cyclones, meanwhile, improved to 5-0 this season and extended their own dual win streak to 18. They swept all 10 weights with a pin, a technical fall, two major decisions, plus a win by injury default, in the second-annual dual meet at Humboldt High School, where Iowa State coach Kevin Dresser won two state titles back in 1980-81 .

Iowa State was the last team to beat Grand View, 22-18 in that 2013 meeting . Between then and Sunday, the Vikings transformed into the NAIA power, winning 10 national team titles and as many national dual crowns in 11 years under coach Nick Mitchell.

Grand View’s staggering win streak featured the occasional interdivisional matchup against NCAA programs. Just last year, the Vikings wrestled, and beat, Nebraska-Kearney , the eventual NCAA Division II national team champion.

But Sunday’s dual against the Cyclones was a taller order. Iowa State is ranked 11th in InterMat’s most recent Division I poll, and returned most every key contributor from a year ago when they swept every Big 12 team en route to a regular-season conference title last season.

Still, Grand View had chances to win each of the first four weights, but couldn’t strike when needed in the third period to triumph:

at 125, Esco Walker, the returning NAIA national champ, trailed Kysen Terukina 3-2 in the third, but gave up a takedown and lost 5-2;

at 133, Carson Taylor, a two-time NAIA All-American, scored a late takedown in the third, but lost to Ramazan Attasaouv, 6-3;

at 141, Shea Ruffridge, another NAIA All-American, and Casey Swiderski were tied, 4-4, but Swiderski scored five takedowns in the final two minutes and won 14-8;

at 149, Blake Gonzalez took Paniro Johnson to overtime, but Johnson quickly connected on a double-leg takedown and won 3-1.

Those four wins gave Iowa State a 12-0 lead. Then Jason Kraisser put a stamp on the dual's first half by reversing Giovanni Bonilla, another NAIA national finalist, and locking up a fall in 5:59, giving the Cyclones an 18-0 lead at recess.

The Cyclones kept firing over the final five weights: a 17-1 tech fall from David Carr at 165; a 4-2 win by Julien Broderson at 174; back-to-back major decisions by Marcus Coleman and Yonger Bastida at 184 and 197; then an unfortunate injury-default from Greg Hagan, a two-time NAIA finalist, against Sam Schuyler at 285.

As such, Grand View’s win streak is no more and Iowa State’s win streak continues, and the best part is that both teams can still reach their bigger goals for this season. The Vikings can still win another NAIA title come March, and the Cyclones are still tracking toward top-10 status in NCAA’s Division I.

"As your program evolves and gets better, you have to learn how to wrestle as a favorite, and sometimes a strong favorite," Dresser said afterward. "I guess the cliché is Grand View has everything to gain and nothing to lose in a situation like this. So we have to figure out how to wrestle with a huge target on our back.

"I told all 10 guys, you're all favored to win, so now you have to go out and figure out how to do it when someone really wants to take you out. I knew Grand View would wrestle us hard. Coach Mitchell does a great job, and I think the fans got a lot out of it."

Iowa State, Northern Iowa wrestlers shine at Daktronics Open

South Dakota State hosted its annual Daktronics Open on Sunday, and a big contingent of wrestlers from both Iowa State and Northern Iowa produced strong performances — including a handful of regular Panther starters, who took the mat for the first time this season.

Here are four takeaways from the action:

Iowa State has some major depth at 133 pounds . In addition to both Attasaouv, who made his season debut against Grand View on Sunday, and Zach Redding, who manned the spot while Attasaouv healed from an injury, Evan Frost, a true freshman from Dowling Catholic, is proving he may also be a strong option. He went 3-0 en route to first on Sunday, notching wins over Northern Iowa's Kyle Biscoglia, 8-6, and Minnesota's Jake Gliva, 10-1. Both Biscoglia and Gliva were NCAA qualifiers last season.

Cael Happel takes out an All-American. Happel, a sophomore, narrowly missed out on the NCAA tournament last season, and responded by taking out an All-American on Sunday. Happel went 4-0 and took first at 141 pounds, a run punctuated by two pins and an 8-6 finals win over South Dakota State's Clay Carlson, a 2021 All-American who's ranked No. 5 nationally by InterMat. Happel scored an early takedown, two points via stalling, then another takedown with 13 seconds left in the match to win.

Northern Iowa left the Daktronics Open with four individual champs , tying South Dakota State for the most of any team on Sunday. In addition to Happel, Colin Realbuto (149), Derek Holschlag (157), and Austin Yant (165) all won titles. Realbuto outscored his four opponents 33-14. Both Holschlag and Yant beat teammates in the finals — Holschlag over Evan Yant, 8-0; Austin Yant over Cayd Lara, 12-3, which came after Lara beat both Iowa State's Grant Stotts, 3-1, and South Dakota State's Jack Thomsen, 8-2.

South Dakota State's Cade DeVos, a Southeast Polk alum, beat some familiar faces en route to first at 174 pounds . DeVos, who's ranked 13th nationally by InterMat, notched a 12-3 win over Iowa State's Caleb Helgeson, a Johnston grad; 17-4 win over Northern Iowa's Carson Babcock, a New Hampton grad; and a 4-0 finals win over Iowa State's Joel Devine, a two-time state champ for West Des Moines Valley. DeVos also pinned Iowa State freshman Manny Rojas in the second period of their semifinal match.

#11 Iowa State 40, Grand View 0

125 : Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Esco Walker (GV), 5-2

: Kysen Terukina (ISU) dec. Esco Walker (GV), 5-2 133 : Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) dec. Carson Taylor (GV), 6-3

: Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) dec. Carson Taylor (GV), 6-3 141 : Casey Swiderski (ISU) dec. Shea Ruffridge (GV), 14-8

: Casey Swiderski (ISU) dec. Shea Ruffridge (GV), 14-8 149 : Paniro Johnson (ISU) dec. Blake Gonzalez (GV), 3-1 (SV)

: Paniro Johnson (ISU) dec. Blake Gonzalez (GV), 3-1 (SV) 157 : Jason Kraisser (ISU) pinned Giovanni Bonilla (GV) in 5:59

: Jason Kraisser (ISU) pinned Giovanni Bonilla (GV) in 5:59 165 : David Carr (ISU) tech. fall Marty Margolis (GV), 17-1

: David Carr (ISU) tech. fall Marty Margolis (GV), 17-1 174 : Julien Broderson (ISU) dec. Isaiah Luellen (GV), 4-2

: Julien Broderson (ISU) dec. Isaiah Luellen (GV), 4-2 184 : Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Ben Lee (GV), 15-6

: Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. Ben Lee (GV), 15-6 197 : Yonger Bastida (ISU) maj. dec. Garavous Kouekabakilaho (GV), 21-8

: Yonger Bastida (ISU) maj. dec. Garavous Kouekabakilaho (GV), 21-8 285 : Sam Schuyler (ISU) inj. default over Greg Hagan (GVI) in 5:22

