ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer was shot multiple times while on duty Friday afternoon in Frankford, police say.  Police responded to Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street around 3:40 p.m. The 37-year-old man was shot in the left ear and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, Philadelphia police say. Police say the parking enforcement officer was targeted, but they aren't sure if a parking ticket he wrote is related to the shooting. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman

TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
CBS Philly

Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Wild turkeys, once endangered, terrorize some N.J. neighborhoods

They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
NORRISTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Shooter hits man who was out for an early walk in Pa. neighborhood

A couple was the target of an attack that left one wounded. A man was shot in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia while out for a walk early Wednesday morning. According to 6ABC, police said it all started when a gunman fired at least nine shots in the direction of a couple, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, around 1 a.m. along the Pennypack Creek Bridge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy