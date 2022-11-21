PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer was shot multiple times while on duty Friday afternoon in Frankford, police say. Police responded to Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street around 3:40 p.m. The 37-year-old man was shot in the left ear and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, Philadelphia police say. Police say the parking enforcement officer was targeted, but they aren't sure if a parking ticket he wrote is related to the shooting. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO