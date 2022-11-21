Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Family searching for homeless man who found woman's car keys in Philadelphia, returned them with note
PHILADELPHIA - A simple act of kindness on Thanksgiving Eve saved the day and now the family involved wants to pay it forward. Rose McSorley was celebrating her daughter's wedding in the City of Brotherly Love when she lost her car keys. "All the guests were leaving and we were...
abc27.com
Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
fox29.com
'I could've lost my son': Mother of teen shot near Overbrook High School calls for end to violence
PHILADELPHIA - The mother of a high schooler who was shot along with three other teenagers is speaking out and calling for an end to the violence plaguing the city of Philadelphia. Erica Wilson, the mother of 16-year-old Amir Wearing, spoke exclusively with FOX 29's Monica Evans just days after...
Two killed in separate shootings in Philadelphia
Two people were killed in two separate shootings on Wednesday night, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the first of two men killed was a 53-year-old man outside on the 1200 block of West Allegheny Avenue. The man was shot several times just after 7:10 p.m., and rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m.
Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer shot multiple times
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer was shot multiple times while on duty Friday afternoon in Frankford, police say. Police responded to Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street around 3:40 p.m. The 37-year-old man was shot in the left ear and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in critical condition, Philadelphia police say. Police say the parking enforcement officer was targeted, but they aren't sure if a parking ticket he wrote is related to the shooting. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
A third bus carrying immigrants from Texas arrives in Philly: report
A third bus containing immigrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia early this morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. About 81 passengers in total were expected on the bus, which pulled into 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. Two...
A Good Number Of The Nation’s “Karens” Call Philly & Jersey Home
Uh-oh. That's not something this region wanted to hear. However, unfortunately, it's not that hard to believe. Philly, Jersey, listen up. We've got to take several seats. According to a new study published by Bionic, both Pennsylvania AND New Jersey make the list of top 20 states with the most "Karens" within the United States. That is not a list you want to make...
Man charged in string of home invasion robberies near Pa. university
A Philadelphia man has been charged 15 counts of robbery for his involvement in a series of home-invasion robberies near Temple University, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Nasir Johnson, 25, was arrested on the 4900 block of Royal Street at 7:40 p.m. on Monday after officers spotted...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man jailed in rape of intellectually disabled woman
TREDYFFRIN TWP. — A Chester County man is behind bars on charges related to the sexual assault of an intellectually disabled woman, according to the Tredyffrin Township police. Police announced Thursday the arrest of Antwain Jones on charges of rape by force and firearms not to be carried by...
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Woman shot in head, killed in Germantown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for the shooter who killed a woman inside a Germantown home. Investigators rushed to a home on Manheim Street near Morris Street around midnight.Authorities found the woman shot in the head and arm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any arrests or whether or not a gun had been recovered.
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Bonded by lifesaving transplants as infants, 2 women reunite as mothers
Anna Fischman and Katie Strickland are thankful for their own children and families, who may not have even been possible were it not for the lifesaving liver transplants they both received as infants, which bonded them for life.
Pa. business owner attacked in his driveway, loses $60K: police
A business owner was attacked in his own driveway by three men who stole $60,000 from him, according to police. The attack and robbery happened on the 5000 block of Ditman Street in the Frankford area of Philadelphia around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to 6ABC. According to police,...
Wild turkeys, once endangered, terrorize some N.J. neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Pastor: Philly church was broken into, but box had 'small amount, if anything'
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a Philadelphia church and headed straight for the collection box. The pastor says the box had recently been emptied.
Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
Shooter hits man who was out for an early walk in Pa. neighborhood
A couple was the target of an attack that left one wounded. A man was shot in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia while out for a walk early Wednesday morning. According to 6ABC, police said it all started when a gunman fired at least nine shots in the direction of a couple, a 39-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, around 1 a.m. along the Pennypack Creek Bridge.
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
